Faculty of Medical Sciences/MG opens new Campus with 100% SUS service – Gerais

The building is located at Avenida dos Andradas, 1093, in Belo Horizonte. (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure)

The Lucas Machado Educational Foundation (Feluma) inaugurated a new Campus and a new outpatient clinic with 100% service from the Unified Health System (SUS). The Campus II of the Medical Sciences College of Minas Gerais (FCMMG) will be inaugurated on February 10th.

Located at Avenida dos Andradas, 1093, in Belo Horizonte, the new building has the Medical Sciences Clinic, 24 classrooms, 76 offices, an operating room, physiotherapy room, auditorium, deck, garden and cafeteria.

According to Feluma, the Outpatient Clinic provides care based on basic consultations in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology and Outpatient Surgery, and also has specialized consultations in Endocrinology, Dermatology, Mastology, Hematology and Cardiology. In Physiotherapy, the consultations are carried out in the areas of adult and child respiratory, orthopedic, adult neurological, children’s health and women’s health.

Psychology patients can also be assisted with neuropsychological assessment, psychological care (psychoanalysis, behavioral and humanism), psychodiagnosis and professional guidance.

In total, an average of 4,267 procedures are performed per month, and with the new building, capacity will increase by 40%, to more than 6,000 procedures per month.

Campus II

According to the president of Feluma, Wagner Eduardo Ferreira, Campus II enhances learning. “The new Medical Sciences Faculty Campus was created to be a structure for intellectual and technical training associated with welcoming SUS users. In this way, we deliver to society the knowledge produced in the academic environment, through qualified service to the population, with a focus on basic care, balancing actions

preventive and curative”, he explains.

To expand and enhance the efficiency of services and student learning, the offices were specifically designed for clinical practice and access to medical care. In addition, specific rooms will be made available for the discussion of clinical cases, which will allow for an integration between theory and practice.

Opening

The inauguration of Campus II and Ambulatrio Cicias Mdicas – MG has a face-to-face event, located at Avenida dos Andradas, 1093, Centro and through a live broadcast on YouTube.

*Intern under the supervision of subeditor Eduardo Oliveira