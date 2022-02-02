February 1st is the date to change all your passwords – News

For more than a decade, February 1st has become the World Change Your Password Day, a date created to draw the attention of the public who uses technology in everyday life to the importance of having secure combinations when accessing emails, social networks , applications, programs and devices such as smartphones and computers. Therefore, this Tuesday (1st) is a date to think about your digital security.

The Brazilian population leads the world ranking of hours of daily cell phone use. According to a report by the AppAnnie platform, the country’s population with Internet access spent 4.1 hours a day on their cell phone in 2019, a number that rose to 5.2 in 2020, and reached 5.4 in 2021.

With an increasing number of connected and relatively unprotected people, Brazil has become a common target for scams that use increasingly sophisticated strategies to claim victims. In this scenario, having the so-called “strong password” is very important.

“With increasingly connected lives and daily access to a series of platforms that have our personal data — banks, photo managers, health plans, work tools, etc — online security needs to be a concern, as the what hackers are looking for is a vulnerability,” says Fred Amaral, co-founder of Dock, a technology company for financial services.

To help increase the digital security of Internet users, a team of experts in digital security has prepared a list of tips to strengthen access passwords, something that can make it difficult or even prevent an account from being hacked.

How to protect your passwords

The main tip is to prioritize complex passwords. Many attackers break passwords through bots, programs that run automatically and keep trying to log in for hours. The more complex, with numbers, symbols and capital letters, for example, the more attempts the bots will need to make and the more chances the system will have to identify the intrusion and block the intruder.

It is important to remember never to use your name, date of birth, city, telephone or simple numerical sequences such as “1234”. The less personal the password, the better. Also use combinations of at least ten characters, with symbols and numbers. Each expands the combinations that attackers need to unravel in order to gain access to the account.

At the same time, using a phrase or words that are not obvious and that are not easily located with a search on your social networks is essential. A song phrase is harder to link to the user than your pet’s name. Hackers often look for terms in the user’s profile to use in bots.

You can also create a password “main stem” and invent variations on top of it. Swap letters for similar numbers, such as “A” for “4” and “i” for “1”, and “a” for “@”. For example: J4rd1mD3Rosas1043! for email, [email protected]@ for Instagram and #J4rdim_d_Ros4$5491 for Facebook.

Avoid using the same password for all accesses, even if it makes memorization easier. If you have too many passwords to remember, use access managers, which keep them all in one safe place, like LastPass, 1Password, and Bitwarden. If you are going to keep a written record, write it down on paper and keep it in a safe place at home.

In terms of frequency, experts indicate that, ideally, for personal use, this password change should happen at least once every six months. Companies in general ask to change passwords to access system and corporate resources every three months. Enabling double authentication protection is also important.

Periodically, it’s good to check whether your passwords have been leaked on sites like haveibeenpwned.com, which also shows if other personal data has been exposed by attackers. The site allows you to register to be notified in case of new leaks.

In order not to overload yourself, change passwords for the most important resources first, such as banking, email and social networks. Then do this in other apps as needed and as you use them. In this way, your protection against intruders will be extended.