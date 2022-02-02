Federal Revenue announces new installment of debts in up to 60 months

The Official Gazette of the Union published this Monday (31) the Normative Instruction RFB nº 2.063/2022 that allows the renegotiation of debts of any nature in up to 60 months.

Until then, the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury had instituted the tax transaction, which covers only debts registered in active debt.

The new measure, however, expands the possibility of regularizing pending issues, as it applies to any debt with the Federal Revenue. In addition, the procedure can be done in a single installment.

The IRS also removed the limit for simplified installments. From now on, interested parties can negotiate their debts over the internet, without the value limit, which was previously R$ 5 million reais.

According to the agency, the measure represents tax simplification and greater ease in tax regularization.

Values ​​of installments

The amount of each installment will be obtained by dividing the consolidated debt amount by the number of installments informed in the application, observing the minimum limits of:

– R$ 200.00 in the case of an individual debtor; and

– R$ 500.00, in the case of a corporate debtor.

With respect to requests for installment payments made until August 31, 2022, the minimum amounts are:

– R$ 100.00, in the case of an individual debtor or debt related to the civil construction work under the responsibility of an individual;

– R$ 500.00, in the case of a corporate debtor; and

– R$ 10.00, in the case of installments for companies undergoing judicial reorganization.

It is worth remembering that the value of each installment, at the time of payment, will be increased by interest equivalent to the reference rate of the Special System of Settlement and Custody (Selic), accumulated monthly, calculated from the month following the consolidation until the previous month. payment, and 1% (one percent) for the month in which the payment is made.

From the second installment onwards, the installments will expire on the last business day of each month and payment must be made through:

– Automatic debit in bank account;

– Withholding in the State Participation Fund (FPE) or in the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM), in the case of installments granted to political entities.

The installment not paid at maturity due to insufficient balance in the bank account must be paid by means of Darf or GPS, with the legal additions.

Repayment of debts

The Normative Instruction also provides for the repayment of debts subject to previous installments.

For this, it is necessary to observe the minimum limits established for the benefits. In addition, the granting of the request for debt repayment is conditioned to the payment of the first installment, in an amount corresponding to:

– 10% (ten percent) of the total consolidated debts, if there is a debt with a history of previous installments; or

– 20% (twenty percent) of the total consolidated debts, if there is a debt with a history of previous repayment.

How to pay debts in installments

The taxpayer may request the payment in installments through the Portal of the Virtual Service Center (Portal e-CAC), through the RFB website on the Internet.

Debts declared in the DCTF, DCTFWeb, Income Tax Declaration and ITR Declaration, or launched by tax assessment notices will all be negotiated directly in the e-CAC, under the option “Installment – ​​Request and follow up”. For debts declared in GFIP, the option remains “Simplified Social Security Installment”.

It is important to highlight that the stock of installments negotiated in the old systems will remain active and the monitoring must be done through the previous channels. It is also worth remembering that the rules do not apply to Simples Nacional and MEI tax debts (declared in PGDAS-D or DASN-SIMEI), which follow the rules contained in Resolution CGSN 140/2018.