Federal Revenue removes installment limit for payment of debts; see new rules

Normative instruction published in the Official Gazette of today (31) details how debts will be paid in installments before the Federal Revenue Service.

The main novelty is the removal of the R$ 5 million limit for simplified installment payments for individuals or legal entities. In addition, according to Instruction No. 2,063, the installment of debts “of any nature” may be made in up to 60 “monthly and successive” installments.

“The simplified installment plan, provided for in Law 10,522/2002, had a limit of 5 million for the amount of debt to be paid in installments. In this way, taxpayers with debts above this amount were unable to request the installment payment and regularize their tax situation with the Federal Revenue. With the publication of this instruction, this limit was removed, allowing the taxpayer to pay debts above this amount”, says the Revenue.

Another novelty is the possibility of negotiating different types of tax debts in a single installment.

“Until then, each tax negotiated generated a different installment. With this measure, the entire taxpayer’s debt can be controlled in a single installment, paid in the same document, making it much simpler to follow up”, informed the Revenue.

In addition to explaining the types of debts that may be paid in installments, the normative instruction details how the application must be formalized.

It also presents questions related to the granting of requests; debt consolidation; provisions on the relationship between installment amounts, forms of payment, interest; and what the withdrawal procedures will be; repayment and termination of installments.

The installment systems will be updated and centralized in the e-CAC portal. As the unification will be accompanied by the option to withdraw, it will be possible to negotiate the repayment of debts also in the e-CAC.

“Debts declared in the Declaration of Federal Tax Debts and Credits (DCTF), DCTFWeb, Income Tax Declaration and ITR Declaration, or launched by tax assessment notices will all be negotiated directly in the e-CAC, in the option ‘Installment – Request and follow up ‘. For debts declared in the FGTS Payment Guide and Social Security Information (GFIP), the option remains ‘Simplified Social Security Installment’”, details the Revenue.

Also according to the Revenue, the stock of installments negotiated in the old systems will remain active and the monitoring must be done through the previous channels.

“It is also worth remembering that the rules do not apply to Simples Nacional and MEI tax debts (declared in PGDAS-D or DASN-SIMEI), which follow the rules contained in Resolution CGSN 140/2018”, he adds.

