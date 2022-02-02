FGTS: Birthday Loot is available for February birthdays. Check out how to withdraw balance | Economy



If the money is not withdrawn within the deadline at Caixa Econômica, it goes back to the FGTS accounts on behalf of the worker – Cléber Mendes

Published 01/02/2022 12:54 | Updated 01/02/2022 13:47

Workers born in February who want to join the anniversary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can apply as of this Tuesday, 1st. Anyone who was already part of the annual fund withdrawal modality and has a birthday in February is eligible to withdraw this month.

Interested parties who apply this month will still receive part of the FGTS balance this year. According to the rules, the withdrawal can be made within two months after the birth month of the workers. In this case, those born in February can withdraw from the beginning of the month until April 29.

If the money is not withdrawn within the deadline, it goes back to the FGTS accounts on behalf of the worker. It is worth remembering that, if not withdrawn, the money returns to the linked account. The amount to be received can vary between 50% and 5% of the fund, according to the balance in the account, plus an additional installment, based on the following calculation:

Workers who have a FGTS balance of up to R$500 can withdraw up to 50% of the balance amount. Those who have R$ 500 to R$ 1 thousand available, can withdraw 40% of the amount and an additional installment of R$ 50. For users with a balance of R$ 1,000.01 to R$ 5 thousand, the withdrawal limit is 30% with an additional BRL 150 and those who have a balance between 5,000.01 to 10 thousand can withdraw 20% with an additional BRL 650.

Meanwhile, workers with a balance of BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 are allowed to withdraw up to 15% of the amount and an additional BRL 1,150. Those who have a balance between BRL 15,000.01 and BRL 20,000 can withdraw up to 10% of the amount with an additional BRL 1,900. Citizens with more than BRL 20,000 in balance can withdraw a maximum of 5% of the available amount plus an additional BRL 2,900.

How to apply?

To request the birthday withdrawal, users must choose the option in the FGTS application, on the website https://www.caixa.gov.br/beneficios-trabalhador/fgts/, on Internet Banking Caixa or at bank branches. Those who opt for the modality until the last day of the birthday month will be able to receive the amount still in the current year.

Workers can also opt for digital withdrawal. “Just access the FGTS application to check the amounts already released and request the withdrawal, indicating an account you own, from any bank. All 100% digital, without having to go to a branch. The functionality has been available since February 2020” , informed the Box.

It is worth remembering that when opting for the birthday withdrawal, those who decide to return to the “withdrawal-withdrawal” modality will only be able to make the change after 24 months. In addition, the birthday withdrawal does not allow the withdrawal of the full amount from the fund in the event of dismissal. The termination fine of 40% of the balance paid by the contracting party does not undergo any change.

This year, the dates to enjoy the modality are as follows:

Birthday month Payment period

January January 1st to March 30th

February February 1st and April 29th

March March 2nd to May 31st

April April 1st to June 30th

May May 2 to July 29

June June 1st to August 31st

July July 1st to September 30th

August August 1st to October 31st

September September 1st to November 30th

October October 3 to December 30

November November 1st to January 31st, 2023

December December 1st to February 28th, 2023