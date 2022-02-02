FGTS review can release up to R$ 100 thousand per worker

The worker who works with a formal contract has 8% of his salary collected every month by the employer. This amount forms the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), which can be redeemed in the event of dismissal without just cause and in other situations provided for by law.

Since 1999, the money deposited in the fund is adjusted by the Referential Rate (TR), which is close to zero. As a result, the amount is below inflation and generates monetary losses for the account holders.

In some cases, these lost values ​​can exceed R$ 100 thousand. That’s where the FGTS review, a stock that asks for the TR to be exchanged for another correction index capable of including inflation.

Calculation of the FGTS review

The value of the review varies according to the time of collection and salary of the worker in that period. The more time contributing and the higher the remuneration, the higher the review.

To calculate the value of a possible claim in court, the worker can use the LOIT FGTS calculator, which is free and online. Just download the FGTS statements on the Caixa website or app and attach them to the platform.

According to the company that takes care of the calculator, the average value of the review reaches R$ 10 thousand per person. The good news is that cases involving up to 60 minimum wages (R$ 72 thousand currently) can be opened in Federal Special Courts (JEFs), without the need for a lawyer.

It is worth noting that the action that deals with the review of the FGTS has not yet been judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but this should occur soon.