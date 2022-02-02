Fiat Argo 2022 loses power in two engines, but improves consumption

Fiat Argo Drive 1.0: changes to comply with Proconve L7 standards (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

Without making a fuss, the Fiat modified the technical sheet of the engines that equip the line 2022 of argo. that in order to comply with the new emission standards of the Proconve L7, the 1.0 Firefly and 1.3 Firefly engines, both aspirated, had to undergo modifications, which resulted in loss of power and torque. But, on the other hand, there was a slight improvement in fuel consumption.

It was already known that the changes made to the 1.3-liter engine of the Pulse and the Strada pickup would be applied to the other models in the line equipped with it. But the changes were also extended to the 1.0 Firefly, which now features new power and torque figures.

The 1.0 Firefly engine now has a maximum power of 71hp with gasoline and 75hp with ethanol (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

Available in the Argo 1.0 and Argo Drive 1.0 versions, both with a five-speed manual gearbox, the engine that developed 72hp with gasoline dropped to 71hp, while torque went from 10.4kgfm to 10kgfm, with the same fuel. With ethanol the damage was a little greater, as the power dropped from 77cv at 6,250rpm to 75cv at 6,000rpm. Torque with this fuel went from 10.9kgfm to 10.7kgfm at 3,250rpm.

Fiat Argo Drive 1.3 with five-speed manual transmission (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

The Argo 1.0 reaches a top speed of 157km/h (petrol) and 162km/h (ethanol), accelerating to 100km/h in 14.9 s (g) and 13.9 s (e). Regarding consumption, Fiat states that in the city the hatch registers 13.6 km/l (g) and 9.6 km/l (e). On the road, they are 15.1km/l (g) and 10.6km/l (e). The Argo Drive 1.0 has the same top speed figures, but acceleration to 100km/h takes 15.1 s (g) and 14.4 s (e). For this version, consumption in the city is 14.1km/l (g) and 9.8km/l (e), while on the road they are 15.8km/l (g) and 11.0km/l (e). The improvement in consumption was very small.

The 1.3 Firefly engine now has powers of 98hp (g) and 109hp (e) (photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

Versions equipped with the 1.3 Firefly engine (Drive 1.3 and Trekking 1.3) also had changes in the numbers. With gasoline, the engine generated 101hp and 13.7kgfm of torque at 3,500rpm. Now it’s 98hp at 6,000rpm and 13.2kgfm at 4,250rpm. With ethanol, it was 109hp and 14.2kgfm of torque, also at 3,500rpm. Now only 107hp at 6,250rpm and 13.7kgfm of torque at 4,000rpm.

With this propeller, the Argo reaches top speeds of 180km/h (g) and 184km/h (e), accelerating to 100km/h in 11.8 s (g) and 11.0 s (e). The consumption figures in the city are 13.1km/l (g) and 9.1km/l (e). On the road, 15km/l (g) and 10.5km/l (e).