Find out what Tadeu Schmidt said in sign language in the elimination of BBB 22 – Zoeira

During Rodrigo’s elimination from BBB 22, Tadeu Schmidt used sign language to reassure Jessilane, walled up, as she is Libras teacher. “Teacher, don’t be sad, calm down”, said the presenter. Jessi was the least voted on the wall.

Jessilane Alves and Natália Deodato stayed in the house and finished the hot seat with 25.45% and 26.1% of the votes, respectively.

See the speech:

“The one who leaves the house today is you who didn’t pick up the signs. The one who leaves is you: Rodrigo”, concluded Tadeu.

read more

Read Tadeu Schmidt’s speech in full:

“It’s very difficult to see things in there, isn’t it? It’s even cowardly to compare… We have dozens of cameras here and you only have your eyes and a few mirrors. Even so, it’s impressive how, in some ways, you see the exact opposite of what is actually happening. It’s amazing. Maybe you’ll only believe it when you leave, but who leaves today?

Behold, we have three friends on the wall: Rodrigo, Natália and Jessi. Three friends, three popcorn, three lives that connect. Three stories about overcoming adversity, only you know everything you’ve been through. Difficulties, barriers, traumas, pain, doubts… the whole world pushing against you and you managed to overcome. And here comes the BBB and, again, it was not easy. It wasn’t the first attempt for any of the three, but the golden chance came: R$ 1.5 million and the possibility of changing their lives. But two weeks later, there you are one step away from the end. It’s not possible… it’s impossible not to think ‘what did I do wrong these two weeks?’, ‘what did I fail to do?’.

This game is so difficult that, in addition to choosing your actions, you have to get the dose right. If you overdo it, people out here might not like it. If it’s too little, people out here don’t like it either. You’ll probably only understand where you went wrong when you’re out here.

For everyone who stays, I can tell you one thing: there are signs available. The people nearby, inside, unintentionally, give signals. I end up sending you signals myself… Anyone who knows how to capture will understand everything that is happening.

And since I’m talking about signs. My penultimate sentence will be in signs, excuse me. Teacher, teacher, girl, you stay, you stay (in signs).

And as for my last sentence, I need to say it out loud: Whoever leaves the house today is you who didn’t pick up the signs. Who leaves is you: Rodrigo”.