Find out which state has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil

THE gasoline price varies across Brazil, mainly due to logistics and state and municipal taxes. However, there is something in common in this scenario: the value of fuel is expensive in all states in general.

But to know the place where the liter of gasoline weighs the most in the driver’s pocket, just consult the latest report from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), for the week of January 23 and 27, 2022.

Which state has the most expensive gasoline today?

According to data released by the agency, the Rio de Janeiro It is the state that has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil. Those from Rio de Janeiro who visit gas stations can find the liter of fuel being sold in the range of R$ 7,198.

In terms of municipalities, in Angra dos Reis, the highest value of gasoline sales was found: R$ 8,029, being the first to exceed the mark of R$ 8.

The rise in prices across the country took place after the last adjustment by Petrobras. The state-owned company announced that in January the refineries would make changes to the price of gasoline in an attempt to follow the pricing policy practiced on the barrel of oil in the international market.

Another factor that causes the rise in prices involves the quotation of the real against the dollar, which ends up harming imports.

Average gas price by state

In addition to Rio de Janeiro, see below the average value charged for gasoline in the other federative units, according to ANP data: