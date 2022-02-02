Fiocruz: RT-PCR test positivity rose from 3% to 37% in January

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) announced today (1st) that it has increased the number of positive RT-PCR tests for covid-19 analyzed in its laboratories. In December 2021, for every 100 tests analyzed, 3 were positive. In January, until the 24th, of every 100 tests, 37 were positive for SARS-CoV-2. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fiocruz’s processing centers have processed 35% of all samples for RT-PCR collected in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Data on RT-PCR tests carried out in the public network and analyzed by Fiocruz laboratories are consolidated and monitored by the Fiocruz Testing Office, based on sources such as the Laboratory Environment Management System of the Ministry of Health (GAL) and the Central of Major Processing at Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro, Ceará and Paraná.

The survey shows that the three centers of the foundation recorded an increase in the number of positive tests. The Covid-19 Diagnosis Support Unit based in Rio de Janeiro (Unadig-RJ), which processes samples from the state itself, Rio Grande do Sul and Minas Gerais, left 2% of positive tests in December, when they were 52 thousand RT-PCR exams processed, to 37% until January 24, 2022, with 88 thousand samples analyzed.

At the unit based in Ceará, which analyzes samples from the state itself, Santa Catarina and São Paulo, the percentage of tests with positive results increased from 4%, in a universe of 13 thousand tests, to 40%, in 58 thousand samples. In Paraná, where only samples from the state itself are processed, positivity rose from 4% to 35%, while the number of tests processed increased from 65,000 in December to 120,000 by January 24th.

The number of tests performed was on a downward trajectory in December. In the first epidemiological week of the month, 41,000 tests were processed by Fiocruz, a number that dropped to 22,000 in the last week. Throughout January, however, the number grew rapidly until it reached 121,000 only in the third epidemiological week (January 16 to 22), which represents an increase of 195% compared to the average of the previous eight weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Fiocruz centers have processed more than 9.5 million RT-PCR exams in support of the Ministry of Health, serving 23 units of the federation. The RT-PCR test is considered the gold standard for detecting SARS-CoV-2 and is also ideal for diagnosing asymptomatic people with a low viral load.

For the general coordinator of Unadig, Erika de Carvalho, the context of end-of-year get-togethers and relaxation of social isolation measures after the advance of vaccination help to explain the increase in cases. “This made Ômicron expand and infect such a large number of people. We know that it is a strain whose contagion is easier and that explains the numbers well”, the researcher told Agência Fiocruz de Notícias.