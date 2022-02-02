Fit’s successor, Honda City hatchback goes on pre-sale; check the price – 01/02/2022

Honda started pre-selling the City hatchback about two months after the sedan version went on sale. The model, which is unprecedented in Brazil, came to replace the Fit as an option for younger customers and enter pre-sales now.

With only two EXL and Touring versions, (while the sedan also features the EX), the City hatchback is available for pre-sales from R$114,200 for the EXL and R$122,600 for the Touring version – in Brazil price (except SP).

Pre-sales start now, but delivery of the first units begins in March, along with the start of regular sales. The strategy is the same used for the sedan, which starts to be delivered now, after the pre-sale in November.

As in the sedan, the hatch comes with a power train formed by the new 1.5-liter engine with dual variable overhead camshafts, i-VTEC system and direct fuel injection.

It yields 126 hp at 6,200 rpm, with any fuel and the torque is 15.8 mkgf and 15.5 mkgf with ethanol and gasoline, respectively. The transmission is the automatic CVT that simulates 7 speeds and has the option of exchanges by butterflies behind the steering wheel.

According to Honda, the City hatch consumes 9.1 km/l and 13.3 km/l in the city and 10.5 km/l and 14.8 km/l on the highway, with ethanol and gasoline, respectively.

Visually, the only difference is in the hatch grille that bets on a beehive-style background instead of the grille with horizontal lines that the sedan bets on.

In terms of equipment, from the EXL there is a face key with push-button start, a multimedia center with an 8″ screen and wireless integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED flashlights, a reversing camera and six airbags.

The package also has a tire pressure sensor, 16″ alloy wheels, fog lights and butterflies behind the steering wheel for manual gear changes, traction controls and stability assistant on a ramp.

The EXL features leather-covered seats, the semi-virtual panel with a 7″ TFT screen that can be configured with various functions, the rear obstacle sensor and the Lane Watch, which activates a camera under the right exterior mirror and projects the image in the multimedia center to remove the driver’s blind spot.

The extras of the Touring version are the Full-LEDs headlamps, including fog lights, front obstacle sensor and the Honda Sensing package. It comprises autonomous emergency braking, lane departure reader with lane centering and steering wheel correction, adaptive cruise control (ACC) and switchable automatic high beam.

