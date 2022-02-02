Flamengo vs Boavista: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

The time has come. This Wednesday, at 19:15, coach Paulo Sousa makes his debut in charge of the Flamengowho, with the main group for the first time of the season, will face Boavista, in Raulino de Oliveira, for the third round of the Guanabara Cup. The match is broadcast in Real Time from THROW!.

After two rounds playing with Garotos do Ninho – who beat Portuguesa and tied with Volta Redonda – Flamengo will enter the field with some of the main stars. That’s because, in his debut, Paulo Sousa will not have Rodrigo Caio, Gabigol and Arrascaeta, among others, available.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X BOAVISTA

Stadium: Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda

Date and time: February 2, 2022 at 7:15 pm

Referee: Maurício Machado Coelho Junior

Assistants: Gustavo Mota Correia and Raphael Carlos de A. Tavares dos Reis

Where to watch: Cariocão Play, FlaTV+

FLAMENGO (Coach: Paulo Sousa)

Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão (Thiago Maia), Andreas Pereira, Diego and Vitinho (Marinho); Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

embezzlement: Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Isla (South American Qualifiers), Rodrigo Caio (recovery) and Ramon (transition).

BOAVISTA (Coach: Leandrão)

Ary; Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes and Bull; Marquinho, Ralph and Biel; Matheus Alessandro, Marquinhos and Di Maria.

Embezzlement: Fernando (suspended).