Flamengo vs Boavista: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | carioca championship

Flamengo promotes the debut of Paulo Sousa and most of the main squad this Wednesday, at 7:15 pm, at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda. The opponent is Boavista, and the game is valid for the third round of Carioca 2022.

With Fábio Matias in charge and the boys on the field, Flamengo beat Portuguesa 2-1 and drew with Volta Redonda in the same Raulino. Relatedly, Marinho could make his debut, and Gabigol is not ruled out.

Boavista faces a big club for the third consecutive time, but for the first time as home team. It drew 1-1 with Botafogo, in Nilton Santos, and Vasco, in São Januário.

Flamengo – coach: Paulo Sousa

In his first game, Paulo Sousa will decide this morning whether or not to request the departure of Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, who represented the Brazilian team against Paraguay, to Volta Redonda. Gabi was not even used by Tite, while Ribeiro came on in the 36th minute of the second half.

From what he sketched in his tactical boards, he left open the possibility of starting with three defenders. The use of Filipe Luís in a line of three alongside David Luiz and another defender is also a possibility. As it has mixed players in the activities, the Portuguese squad is still a box of surprises.

Possible lineup: Diego Alves, Léo Pereira (Filipe Luís), David Luiz and Gustavo Henrique; Filipe Luís (Renê), Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Matheuzinho and Diego (Vitinho/Marinho); Bruno Henrique and Pedro (Gabigol).

Embezzlement: Ramon, recovering from injury, as well as Arrascaeta and Isla, who only arrive in Rio in the afternoon after representing Uruguay and Chile respectively.

Boavista – coach: Leandrão

Excited with the attitude that Boavista had in the draws with the great Vasco and Botafogo, the former striker Leandrão, who played for both teams, should repeat the formation used in Nilton Santos and São Januário.

Possible lineup: Fernando, Wellington Silva, Diogo Rangel, Kadu Fernandes and Bull; Ralph, Marquinho, Biel and Matheus Alessandro; Marquinhos and Di Maria.

