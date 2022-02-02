Flamengo’s Gabigol calls for justice for the murder of Moïse Mugenyi

This Tuesday, Gabigol, one of the most recent idols in the history of Flamengo, called for justice for the murder of Moise Mugenyi. The Congolese, who was just 24 years old, was beaten with pieces of wood and a baseball bat until he was killed, according to a family account. Through social networks, the attacker highlighted the need that crimes like this cannot be normalized.

– This is not the Rio that I learned to love and that welcomed me with open arms!!! We want justice, we cannot normalize crimes like this!! May justice be done to Moïse Mugenyi and all her family!! We are together with you!!!

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Mugenyi worked at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Last Monday, 24, as witnesses reported, he went to the place to collect payment for three days of service – he, it is worth noting, worked per day. In an article published by UOL, the value was R$ 200.

According to the family’s accounts, the person in charge of the tent refused to pay, and an argument broke out. Afterwards, the person in charge of the tent called a group of four people, who beat the Congolese for 15 minutes. Mugenyi still had his hands and feet tied – the Fire Department found his body.

According to G1, the experts confirmed that trauma to the chest with pulmonary contusion was the cause of death. Moise Mugenyi was buried last Sunday the 30th.