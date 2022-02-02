Foods You Should NOT Eat to Maintain Your Mental Health

It is common knowledge that food directly influences our physical and mental well-being. Therefore, it is essential that everyone has a food education, not only for aesthetic reasons, but for the sake of health in general. In this article you will find out what are the right foods to take care of your mental well-being. Keep reading!

Therefore, we will present which foods, when consumed, can even help in the treatment of mental disorders and still contribute to the significant improvement of these conditions.

What do the studies say?

According to most current research, most mental disorders are inflammatory, just like other health problems that occur in our bodies. Therefore, this process is capable of causing inflammation in the body and some foods, especially industrialized foods, have a great potential to inflame the body due to the high concentration of hydrogenated fats and sugar.

In addition, ultra-processed, preservative-rich, refined foods and white flour also make the list of inflammatory foods. These foods combined with some chronic inflammation, caused by some disorder, can end up contributing significantly to the diagnosed patient being decompensated.

Understand how inflammation occurs: an anxious person, for example, always has anticipatory thoughts, as if his every step was a very difficult challenge to overcome. Thus, your body understands that it will suffer an attack at any moment, and begins to produce a hormone that collaborates with the release of steroids.

The steroid binds the inflammatory cells together so they can defend the person from that attack. In everyday life, this reaction can cause chronic inflammatory movements, causing the person to always be inflamed.

Now, what are the foods that favor mental well-being?

First, natural and organic foods are always the best option to help with your general well-being, unlike processed foods. In addition, for this mental well-being, it is crucial that you add foods rich in omega 3 and choline, one of the B vitamins, to your routine. Another very interesting bet is to eat more ginger, flaxseed, onion and walnuts.

However, care must be taken with fish marketed on a large scale, which are kept in breeding grounds and fed with feed. In these animals, the concentration of omega 3 is not as good and healthy as in fish that feed on algae and live freely.