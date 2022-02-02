For Guedes it is easier to eradicate poverty than to subsidize gasoline

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in a speech on the country’s entry into the OECD. (Photo by SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Value of the PEC of fuels to subsidize fuels is three times greater than the Bolsa Família;

Guedes also criticized the direction of the talks, suggesting a path to a green economy;

Gasoline reached the mark of R$ 8 in Rio de Janeiro.

Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister, said this Tuesday (1st), that it is easier to end poverty than to implement subsidies for gasoline in the country.

The gasoline subsidy strategy has been considered by political authorities as a way to reduce fuel prices.

For the minister, with the country in the process of joining the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), economists should be thinking about alternatives that do not harm the environment.

“We are in transition to a green economy, to OECD, to a digital economy. Should we be subsidizing gasoline?”, argued the minister.

Guedes also argued against the fuel PEC, whose objective is to create a fund to subsidize the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. According to the minister, the values ​​are much higher than possible.

“A first version [desse possível fundo] talked about R$ 120 billion, three times what the Bolsa Família was. It is easier to eradicate poverty than to subsidize gasoline,” he criticized.

Gasoline reaches record levels

The increase in the price of gasoline continues in the country, despite a slight recovery in the last months of 2021. The price of a liter sold at gas stations reached R$8 for the first time last week, according to ANP (National Petroleum Agency) data. .

In Rio de Janeiro, gas stations were found selling the fuel at R$8,029. In Minas, the highest price found was R$ 7,698.

This new increase would have been caused by Petrobras’ readjustment in the sale price of fuels, from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter. An increase of 4.85%.

Since January 2021, the cumulative increase in the price of gasoline is 77.04%.