For SPX and Verde, expectations of foreigners with Lula led flow to B3 in January By Reuters

Yadunandan Singh


SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The strong inflow of foreign capital to the stock exchange in January, which led to the highest monthly increase since December 2020, may have to do with a positive view of foreign investors in relation to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, they said on Wednesday. Tuesday, two respected fund managers in the country, Rogério Xavier, from SPX Capital, and Luis Stuhlberger, from Verde Asset.

Xavier said that foreign investors see Lula, who leads polls of voting intentions for the 2022 presidential elections, with better eyes than President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The (foreign) investor’s perception — and here I’m not getting into electoral preferences or candidacies — in relation to Lula versus Bolsonaro…People prefer Lula,” he said. “Foreign investors see Brazil with a perspective of improvement with Lula taking over the country,” Xavier said during an online event at the Credit Suisse (SIX:).

According to him, in addition to the fact that the Brazilian stock market performed worse than its peers in 2021, making it more attractive, foreigners see “the exchange of power, assuming that Lula’s election is well underway, as a Lula responsible person who will go to the center (from the political point of view), who will speak against the spending ceiling, but will find some other fiscal framework to put in place”, said Xavier.

“People like Lula out here and they don’t like Bolsonaro. That’s a fact,” he added, who says he lives more abroad than in Brazil now.

Highlighting the entry of foreigners on the stock market as the “big surprise of 2022 so far”, Stuhlberger said that the move can be explained by a more pragmatic view of foreign investors, in addition to the attractive prices of local assets.

“The gringo might look at a Lula government today with a certain pragmatism,” he said.

Both highlighted that this is not a personal view, but how they see the reading of foreign investors on the subject.

According to data from B3 (SA:), the foreign flow on the stock market was positive by 30.6 billion reais in January until the 28th, which would be the best in at least a year.

(By Andre Romani)

