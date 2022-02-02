From Halo to Destiny! Check out Bungie games

This week started with a very interesting surprise, when on Monday (31st), it was announced that Sony Interactive Entertainment has bought Bungie for $3.6 billion!

Founded in 1991, the developer focused its early years on Macintosh games, belonging to Microsoft from 2000 to 2007 when it worked on the Halo franchise, then going independent again and signing a ten-year publishing deal with Activision Blizzard, with who launched IP Destiny.

And taking advantage of the fact that its sale is the subject of the moment, we decided to put together a list of 10 Bungie games, with some well-known (and adored) names by the public. Check it out below:

Myth: The Fallen Lords (1997)

In addition to being the developer’s first title to be released simultaneously for PC and Macintosh, The Fallen Lords also marks the beginning of the series Myth.

The plot revolves around the Great War between Light and Darkness, with the game following a real-time strategy style and aerial point of view, and the online multiplayer mode allowing the control of units of both forces and being able to be enjoyed for up to 16 players.

Platforms: PC, Mac OS

Myth II: Soulblighter (1998)

The second game in the series has a very similar gameplay to its predecessor. The narrative takes place 60 years after the events of The Fallen Lordsbringing a previously introduced antagonist, the Soulblighter, as the great villain.

And proving that the developer has liked expansions for a long time, he received a free package the following year called Myth II: Chimerawhich tells the story of three veterans of the fight against the “boss” coming together to face a mysterious sorceress.

A curiosity is that there is also a prequel called Myth III: The Wolf Agepublished in 2001 by Take-Two Interactive, which, by owning almost 20% of the shares of Bungie, ended up with the rights to the franchise when the studio was acquired by Microsoft.

Platforms: PC, MacOS, Linux

Omni (2001)

With great inspiration in Ghost in the Shell and akirathis third-person action game has a cyberpunk theme, and was the only one to be developed by Bungie West, a former Californian division of the studio.

In 2032, the world is so polluted that few places remain habitable, forcing all nations to combine into a single totalitarian entity that lies to the population and uses the Technological Crimes Task Force (TCTF) to keep everyone under absolute control.

The protagonist, Mai Hasegawa, works for TCTF, but after discovering that the police force is hiding secrets about her past, she turns against the government, embarking on a journey of self-discovery as she faces her former employer and a criminal organization to try to save her life. humanity.

Platforms: PC, MacOS, PS2

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001/2002)

The first chapter in the critically acclaimed shooter franchise was the launch title for Xbox, featuring the journey of the super soldier Master Chief and his companion, the artificial intelligence Cortana, to uncover the secrets of Halo, a ring-shaped artificial world.

When it started to be developed in 1997, Combat Evolved was conceived as a mix of real-time strategy and third-person shooter, but the project changed until it became the game we know today.

With an overwhelmingly positive reception, the game sold 5 million copies in four years, becoming a flagship for Microsoft.

Platforms: Xbox, PC, Mac OS X, Games on Demand

Halo 2 (2004)

After the success of its predecessor, halo 2 it was so anticipated by fans that it hit the mark of 2.4 million copies sold on its first day, grossing a total of $125 million, which was considered the highest amount for a release at the time.

Its campaign puts players back in command of the Master Chief, also featuring the alien Arbiter, on opposing sides in a conflict between the United Nations Special Command and the Covenant, as well as the return of the Flood parasite threat.

Leveraging narrative details and gameplay elements that were left out of Combat Evolvedthe game brought new weapons, enemies and vehicles, as well as advances in multiplayer.

Platforms: Xbox, PC

Halo 3 (2007)

With almost 5 million copies purchased at launch and with a profit of US$ 170 million, the third installment of the Halo saga surpassed the previous record, reaching 14.5 million units sold in total and becoming the fifth best-selling title. on Xbox 360.

With the development started soon after the completion of Halo 2the game brought new vehicles and weapons, as well as introduced new gameplay elements, such as Forge – an editor that allows modifications to multiplayer levels.

Even though it received positive reviews, it also received some negative reviews about the campaign layout and plot, which marks the end of the plot presented in the two previous games.

Platform: Xbox 360

Halo 3: ODST (2009)

Initially conceived as a side project, the fourth installment of the franchise differs from the other games in several points. First, its narrative follows a more investigative style, with an environment full of elements of Film Noir and a jazz-influenced soundtrack.

Also, familiar characters such as the Master Chief and Cortana do not appear, and the plot focuses on the elite soldiers of the United Nations Space Command, the Orbital Drop Shock Troopers (or ODSTs), and the search for one of them in New York. Mombasa, Kenya, to discover his squad’s fate after the Covenant invaded Earth in 2552.

Receiving good reviews, the title hit 2 million copies purchased in its first 24 hours, becoming the best-selling title in the United States during September 2009.

Platform: Xbox 360

Halo: Reach (2010)

Grossing $200 million at launch and with 9 million copies sold in total, Reach set a new record for the franchise.

As the last Halo developed by Bungie, it is a prequel to Combat Evolved, an option chosen by the developers to avoid having to cover previous topics in the series’ history. The plot features the journey of Noble Six, a super soldier from Planet Reach, one of the last human colonies, in his attempt to stop the Covenant from taking over his world.

Platform: Xbox 360

Destiny (2014)

This open-world online shooter was the first game developed by Bungie after the series Halobeing part of the agreement between the studio and Activision and featuring four expansion packs that were released from 2014 to 2016.

In the future, a great period of prosperity and technological advances known as the Golden Age allowed humans to colonize other planets in the Solar System. However, a post-apocalyptic event called the Collapse caused several colonies to mysteriously disappear, putting humanity at risk of extinction. Now it’s up to the Guardians, the last defenders of the human race, to prevent the last city on Earth from suffering the same fate.

The title offers a very dynamic experience, with the race and class chosen when building the character greatly affecting progression. It also incorporates some MMO elements such as player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) activities, and can be enjoyed solo, in a team of three in strikes, and six during raids.

Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4

Destiny 2 (2017)

destiny 2 was originally released as a paid game, becoming free in 2019 under the title New Light using the game-as-a-service model. Activision was the publisher until December 2018, when Bungie ended its contract with the company and acquired the publishing rights to the franchise.

As a direct sequel to its predecessor and subsequent expansions, it features similar gameplay, including DLCs that add to the plot and introduce new content and quests. In addition, it also brought some news focused on exploring planets and interactions with NPCs, as well as certain improvements, such as the matchmaking system.

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia