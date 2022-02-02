Futures Ibovespa operates between slight losses and gains, on Copom day and with attention to balance sheets

After opening higher, the futures Ibovespa operates between slight losses and gains this Wednesday (2), advancing 0.05%, to 113,785 points, at 9:20 am (Brasilia time).

The contract, which expires in February, differs from the performance of the main foreign exchanges, which have a day marked by increases.

In the US, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.08%, 0.72% and 1.45%, respectively. In the world’s largest economy, the performance of Alphabet’s shares (GOGL34) stands out, which rose more than 10% in the premarket.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Shares in the company, which owns platforms such as Google and YouTube, soared after the publication of fourth-quarter results. Profit grew more than 35% year-on-year to $20.64 billion, and revenue advanced 32.3% to $75.3 billion. In addition to growth, the numbers also surpassed the analysts’ consensus.

In Europe, the indexes also advance, with leisure and tourism stocks leading the gains. In the Old Continent, the balance sheet season also helps push the indexes, with companies such as Ocado, a British supermarket chain, rising more than 6% and the bank Julius Baer, ​​more than 5%, standing out among the highs after reporting results .

European investors are also digesting inflation data in the economic bloc – in January, in the first preview, prices advanced 0.30% on a monthly basis, decelerating in comparison with the 0.40% in December, but above the analysts’ consensus, which expected a drop of 0.30%. Yields on ten-year bonds in Germany, the group’s largest economy, rose seven basis points.

“Eurozone inflation exceeded expectations and reached a new all-time high of 5.1%. Unlike its peers in the US (Fed) and England (BOE), the European Central Bank (ECB) has so far said that it does not need to remove monetary stimulus so quickly. Today’s CPI numbers should test the ECB’s position”, points out XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

In Asia, most markets remain closed. China and South Korea did not have trading sessions, due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Japan, the Nikkei index rose 1.68%. Boosting the index’s performance was the fact that the governor of the Japanese Central Bank advocated for looser monetary policies, denying an impact on regional creditors. Yesterday, news that the country’s monetary authority is “under less pressure than imagined” also had repercussions.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Brazil has Copom, end of congressional recess and beginning of balance sheet season

In Brazil, Wednesday is a bit busy. Investors await the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which should, according to market consensus, increase the Selic rate by 1.50 percentage points, to 10.75%.

“For the post-meeting communiqué, considering the monetary adjustment already implemented and the interest rate above the level that we believe to be neutral, we expect the Copom to stop signaling a new adjustment of the same magnitude at the next meeting. The challenge is not to sound too optimistic about inflation. Therefore, we understand that the Copom will indicate that it will calibrate the next step according to the evolution of the economic scenario”, explains XP.

The yield curve operates mixed, with a rise in the short ends and in the middle and falling in the long end. DIs yields for January 2023 and January 2025 rise, respectively, by three and two basis points, to 12.20% and 11.08%. On the long end, DIs maturing in the first months of 2027 and 2029 drop by one point, to 11.05% and 11.21%.

In addition to the Copom, investors echo the announcement that industrial production in Brazil in December increased by 2.90% on a monthly basis, compared to a consensus of 1.50%, and also the release of Santander Brasil’s (SANB11) results for the fourth quarter, which, with a profit of BRL 3.8 billion, somewhat frustrated the consensus of BRL 4.32 billion. A highlight was the growth in delinquency, which rose 60 basis points in the year, reaching 2.70%.

The future dollar fell 0.04% to R$5.299. The commercial falls 0.12%, at R$5,266 on purchase and at R$5,267 on sale.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related