Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus: see what to expect from Samsung’s new smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line will be announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9 and should introduce the South Korean manufacturer’s new smartphones to the market that will directly compete with rivals in the same category from Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus and other global manufacturers. Although they have not yet been made official by the brand, both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus have dozens of rumors about the datasheet, price and construction of the company’s next high-end smartphones, suggesting slight changes in design and screen.

















As in the previous generations, the Galaxy S22 line should also be covered with three main models that vary the specifications and focus on specific user profiles, with the first being the most basic model, the second intermediate and the third the big bet flagship. .

After all, what should change?

Before launch, we can’t say with complete certainty the look and form of the devices, but based on the rumors and renderings we can speculate what the big differences will be for each variant, especially between the S22 and S22+ that usually deliver small changes. According to the leaks, the Galaxy S22 will be the smallest of the three — just like its predecessor — and will have a screen measuring just 6.1 inches and 146 mm high.while the Plus will bring a considerably larger display at 6.6″ and around 150 mm high.

Although there are slight differences in size, the screen must be the same for both: Dynamic AMOLED 2X with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate with a maximum brightness of 1,300 nitsthe same value found in the S21 line and which curiously should be maintained in the company’s next cell phones. Moving on to the processor and hardware, all devices must be equipped with the latest generation of processors from Qualcomm and Samsung, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 respectively. However, availability may vary according to each region, a strategy adopted by the manufacturer for a long time and that does not come as a surprise to users.





As the renderings show, the two most basic versions must have a triple set of rear cameras that integrates a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP periscope, versatile lenses that, in line with efficient post-processing, can put the devices at the top of the DxOMark ranking. Another change that should be present and worth mentioning is the difference in charging power between the S22 and S22 Plus, being 25W and 40W, respectively. This disparity should increase the reload time of the standard version, as it doesn’t have the same reload speed.

