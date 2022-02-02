Game Pass gets Ark, Edge of Eternity and more in February

[Atualização]: Microsoft confirmed that virtually the entire leaked list was the real one. The company only added the CrossfireX titles to the list, which arrives only for consoles on Day One.

In addition to the games that are coming, the company confirmed the names that will leave the Game Pass this month. Check out the games that will no longer be on the service as of February 15th.

Control (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Code Vein (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC)

The Medium (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Winter (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Falconeer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

[Original]: The possible games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the 1st half of February were revealed this Tuesday (01). According to the French website dealabs, which has already hit previous leaks also from PS Plus, the service should receive Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, Edge of Eternity and others.

Check out, below, the complete list of titles that should land on the service this beginning of the month:

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud + Console + PC)



Dreamscaper (Cloud + Console + PC)



Infernax (Cloud + Console + PC)



Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud + Console + PC)



Edge of Eternity (Cloud + Console + PC)



Besiege (Game Preview) – (Cloud + Console + PC)



The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud + Console + PC)



Contrast (Cloud + Console)



Telling Lies (Cloud + Console + PC)



Despite revealing the list, the dealabs did not say which platforms the games should be released for. Microsoft should confirm (or not) the information in the coming days. Because of this, it’s important to take the gaming relationship as a rumor.

So, what do you think of this possible list? Did you get excited? Leave your opinion in the section below!