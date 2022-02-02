games are now available for download

As promised last Wednesday (26), Sony has just released the PS Plus games for February for download. This month, service subscribers will receive EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4), Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4) and Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5).

To redeem PS Plus titles for February, access the links below, log into an account with an active subscription to the service and then click on “Add to Library”. Remembering that the names will be available until the day 28 of this month.

Discover February’s PS Plus titles

No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the center of every fight. Develop and customize your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Start as an amateur and become a UFC star in the new Career mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz battles or Online World Championships to become the undefeated champion.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rl7TFfHAo6w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rl7TFfHAo6w

Crush skeletons, defeat dragons and face off against giant golems in this first adventure in the Borderlands-inspired Wonderlands series. Enjoy the acclaimed 2013 quest that started the whole story in this standalone campaign filled with fantasy, fun and a plethora of magical weapons!

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

Amaze and delight the crowds as you build the roller coaster park of your dreams and manage a world truly alive with unparalleled attention to detail. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly build over 700 pre-made objects, including roller coasters, facilities and landscapes. Managing your park is that easy.

What did you think of February’s PS Plus games?