Gasoline exceeds R$8 for the first time, says ANP

THE gasoline price shot again! According to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the fuel exceeded the R$8 mark for the first time this week at several stations throughout Brazil. The ascent has drivers worried.

As the agency shows, the maximum amount charged per liter of gasoline this week reached R$ 8,029 in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The previous week, the amount was R$ 7.99. In the state of Minas Gerais, which occupies the second place, the highest price found was R$ 7,698.

Behind Minas is the state of Paraná, which appears in third place, with the maximum price charged for fuel of R$ 7,660. Meanwhile, in Acre, the liter reaches R$ 7.60 and in Bahia, the highest price in the Northeast, gasoline costs R$ 7.540.

Compared to the national average, the average value of a liter sold at gas stations across Brazil fell from R$6,664, in the week of January 16 to 22, to R$6,658, in the week of January 23 to 29. The reduction was 0.09% when comparing the weeks.

Citing diesel, the average value of a liter was practically the same compared to last week, with a slight rise from R$5,582 to R$5,586. Despite the declines, market sources point to an upward trend in prices.

New adjustments on the way

The value of oil in the international market is above US$ 88, a factor that has been increasing the price lag of fuels sold by Petrobras.

An assessment by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) estimates that the state-owned company has a 9% gap in gasoline compared to the international market. This scenario represents an adjustment of R$ 0.29, on average, for each liter in the refinery.

It is worth remembering that the last adjustment by Petrobras took place on January 12th. At the time, the average sale price of gasoline from the state-owned company to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per liter, an increase of 4.85%. Accounting for all the increases since January 2021, gasoline accumulates a rise of 77.04%.