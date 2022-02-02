Get rid of excessive sweat naturally with homemade products

Summer is the favorite season for many people as it is the hottest period of the year, with beautiful sunny and warm days. However, some people suffer a lot at this time because they sweat too much. With that in mind, today we are going to present you three tips for homemade products to stop excessive sweating.

Sweat is natural and serves to cool our body when exposed to higher temperatures. On the other hand, when sweat production is very high, it can become a nuisance due to the wet feeling, with marks on clothes and, in some cases, it can even generate a bad smell.

Homemade products to stop excessive sweating

Here are three options for natural blends to help you get rid of excess sweat. So pay attention to the tips, choose the one that is most pleasant for you and put it into practice.

Both lemon and baking soda have antibacterial and antiperspirant properties, which is why they are great for reducing sweat. In addition, they also serve as a way to reduce odors.

To make the lemon and baking soda recipe, mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one lemon. Then apply it to the places where you sweat the most and let it act for 15 minutes. Afterwards, wash the area with water.

Sage tea is also a very good alternative to reduce sweat production. Therefore, separate 50g of sage and a liter of water. To make the tea, you must put the leaves in a pot along with the water, let it boil for 15 minutes, then strain it and drink two cups during the day for a week.

Rosemary, Thyme and Apple Cider Vinegar

This mixture serves as a natural deodorant. The combination of these three ingredients promotes reduction of odors and sweat production, which is why it is very useful. To prepare it, you will need to separate 10g of rosemary, 10g of thyme, 125 ml of apple cider vinegar and 250 ml of water. Once this is done, put the rosemary and thyme to boil in water for 15 minutes, strain and add the vinegar. Soon after, stir well to form a solution, and apply the mixture to the places that sweat the most.