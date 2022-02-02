Global elimination of meat production could save the planet, study says

posted on 01/02/2022 23:38 / updated on 02/02/2022 00:56



(credit: Public Domain Pictures)

A new study, published this Tuesday (1/2), in the academic journal PLOS Climatelooked at the climate impacts of raising animals for food and concluded that if all animal agriculture is phased out, there is the potential to substantially alter the trajectory of global warming.

The University of Berkeley, California (USA) research used a simple climate model to analyze the combined impact of eliminating livestock-related emissions and restoring native vegetation on the 30% of the land surface currently used to house and feed livestock. .

The resulting drop in methane and nitrous oxide levels, and the conversion of 800 gigatons of carbon dioxide into forest, grassland and soil biomass, would have the same beneficial impact on global warming as the annual and global reduction in CO2 emissions by 68 %.

“Our work shows that ending livestock has the unique potential to significantly reduce atmospheric levels of all three major greenhouse gases, which, because we hesitated to respond to the climate crisis, is now necessary to avert a climate catastrophe.” explains Michael Eisen, one of the study’s researchers.

According to research, one of the main reasons for this long-term effect would be that the benefits accrue quickly. This demonstrates that eliminating livestock should be as high a priority as eliminating the use of fossil fuels.

“The elimination of animal agriculture would have a faster and greater impact over the next 20 to 50 years, the critical window to avoid climate catastrophe, and therefore should be at the top of the list of possible climate solutions,” points out Patrick Brown, who also sign the survey.

It’s not an impossible task



Both vegans, the two scientists spent the pandemic years researching climate models and climate change texts to quantify the direct and indirect impact of the elimination of animal agriculture around the world.

While cows and other cattle such as buffalo account for about 80% of the livestock’s impact, they also considered the impact of pigs, chickens and other domestic animals used for food, though not the world’s fisheries.

While personally opting for the idea of ​​eliminating animal agriculture altogether, the researchers chose a more realistic scenario in the research: a phasing out over 15 years.

“A 15-year phase-out is not unrealistic – a lot of things happen in that period,” Eisen said. “We went from not having cell phones to ubiquitous cell phones in less time than that. It’s not that we’re saying we’re going to get rid of farming in the next 15 years.”

The researchers’ conclusions are that a 15-year phase-out would immediately eliminate about one-third of all methane emissions globally and two-thirds of all nitrous oxide emissions, allowing the atmosphere to reach a new equilibrium at lower levels of both. .

Nutrition with and without animal products



Eisen and Brown recognize that animal products are critical to nutrition in most countries — providing about 18% of the calories, 40% of the protein and 45% of the fat in human food but, they say, worldwide, an estimated 400 million people are already living on entirely plant-based diets. Existing crops can replace the calories, proteins and fats of animals with very little impact on land, water, greenhouse gases and biodiversity, requiring only minor adjustments to optimize nutrition.

“There is compelling evidence that animal agriculture can be replaced without requiring meat lovers to compromise on nutrition or any of the sensory pleasures they love,” explains Brown.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of unknowns, but I think probably the biggest uncertainty is whether people are going to look at that potential and act as a society,” concludes Eisen.

“I hope that others, including entrepreneurs, scientists and global policymakers, will recognize that this is the most important opportunity humanity has to reverse the trajectory of climate change and seize it,” says Brown.

“The planet’s climate is under greater threat now than it has ever been in history, and to the extent that scientists can find ways to contribute, I think it’s really incumbent on us to do that,” adds Eisen.