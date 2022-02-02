Groundhog Day: US Will Have Six More Weeks of Winter, Animal ‘Predicts’ | World

The United States will have six more weeks of winter, “predicted” the marmot Phil this Wednesday (2) at the traditional party in Punxsutawney, in the state of Pennsylvania.
Groundhog Day marks Americans’ preparation for the end of the winter season, and has been celebrated in the country since 1886.
“I couldn’t imagine a better fate,” said the marmot’s owner, after examining the animal and “talking” to it. “With my shadow I predicted, a long, bright winter with six more weeks.”
Groundhog Phil ‘Gives Interview’ After ‘Forecasting’ Another Six Weeks of Winter in the US in Feb 2, 2022 Photo – Photo: AP Photo/Barry Reeger
The Groundhog Day event is traditional, dating back to 1886, but became popular after the movie “Groundhog Day” (from 1993, translated in Brazil as “Feitiço do Tempo”) and often attracts tourists.
Last year, due to sanitary measures, the celebration took place without the presence of a physical audience. This year, thousands were able to participate in the party.
The legend surrounding the ceremony has it that Phil is effectively the same groundhog from the beginning – although this is impossible, as they only live for about six years.
Groundhog Phil with one of his tutors in a February 2, 2022 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Barry Reeger
The tradition of observing rodent behavior dates back to German immigrants who settled in the region.
Superstition says that if the hibernating animal comes out of its den and its shadow appears on February 2nd, winter should last another six weeks.
If no shadows are seen, spring will come sooner. Farmers in the area used the method to make decisions about seeding their fields.
Groundhog Phil after the winter forecast on February 2, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Barry Reeger
Since the tradition began, Phil has seen his shadow over 100 times and hasn’t seen it another 18 times. Some predictions are not known.
City dwellers will now “prepare” to face more cold.
Blizzard that hit the East Coast of the United States canceled more than 4,000 flights
Last month, more than 30,000 homes were without electricity supply because of the heavy snowfall that hit the East Coast of the country.
More than 4,000 flights had to be canceled due to bad weather conditions.
Drivers were warned about dangerous road conditions, as well as major problems traveling from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec, Canada.
Authorities in the US have also discouraged road trips in several states and sent teams to deal with emergencies, especially in the south, where snow is much less common.