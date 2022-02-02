Guinea Bissau. “They wanted to kill the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the ministers” – Observer

The outcome was welcomed by the CPLP Presidency, which praised, in a statement, “the firm response of the national authorities headed by President Umaro Sissoco Embaló that led to the restoration of order and calls for calm and tranquility”. In the same statement, Angola, which currently leads the CPLP, condemns the attempt to “seize power by force in Guinea-Bissau”.

The entry of the military into the palace takes place after hours of bazooka shots and machine gun bursts next to the Government Palace, where the President of the Republic and the Guinean Prime Minister were. Plainclothes soldiers stormed a room where the two leaders and other ministers were. At least four people were injured.

A source at the Simão Mendes Hospital, in Bissau, told Lusa that all the injured were transported from the Government Palace to that hospital, three of which are mild and one is in a serious condition.

????[ALERTE] #GuineeBissau: situation toujours tendue autour du palais du gouvernement à #Bissau. Cette video attestation of violence des combats. #putsh #ECOWAS pic.twitter.com/G5fjKQSGDB — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) February 1, 2022

In a perimeter of about 500 meters around the building, the military put up barriers to prevent the population from accessing the area, where there are no cars either. DW advanced that the general order was for the population to retire to their homes.

According to witnesses contacted by Lusa, an intervention brigade and several soldiers and elements of the security forces were also close to the Palace of Justice, who prevented access to the area.

The shooting started around 1:30 pm and, by mid-afternoon, most stores in the Guinean capital were already closed and few cars were circulating.

The Portuguese embassy in Guinea-Bissau appealed to the Portuguese in the country not to go out. In a statement published this Tuesday, the Portuguese representation “recommends all Portuguese citizens residing in Guinea-Bissau that, due to recent events, they remain at home and await further information”. The institution, whose ambassador is José Rui Velez Caroço, warned national citizens to contact the embassy, ​​“in an emergency”, by the following numbers: +245 966990029 and +245 956802828.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister condemned the “armed movements” in Bissau, but assured that there is no news of any problem among the Portuguese in the country.

“There are armed movements in Bissau that are directed against the legitimate authorities of Guinea-Bissau, the President and the Government, and Portugal condemns any attempt, through violence, to prevent the normal functioning of the sovereign bodies of Guinea-Bissau, under the terms of the Constitution”, said Augusto Santos Silva in statements to Lusa, even before the situation was considered under control.

The official showed “great concern about what is happening”, but said that among the Portuguese in the Guinean capital there is no record of any problem and added that the plane that left Bissau on Tuesday morning took off safely and without any incident.

Portugal shows “repudiation and condemnation of these actions against legitimate authorities in Guinea-Bissau, and calls for them to stop immediately, because violence against the Government and the President is always absolutely condemnable”, he concluded.

????#GuineeBissau: la capitale Bissau toujours en proie à des tirs nourris. Cette video parvenue to LSI AFRICA takes a coin to voile sur la situation en cours. C’est la panique dans la capitale. Aucune information on the filter on the position of the president #pack à l’heure actuelle. pic.twitter.com/I4w4cileGx — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) February 1, 2022

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, also called for an “immediate end” to the “violent fighting” in Bissau and for “full respect for the country’s democratic institutions”. In a statement distributed by his spokesman, Guterres said he was “deeply concerned by the news of violent fighting in Bissau”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned, in a statement, the “attempted coup d’état” in Guinea-Bissau and held the “military responsible” for the “security of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and members of his cabinet” responsible. . “ECOWAS follows with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau, characterized by the shooting of soldiers near the Government Palace”, it can be read.