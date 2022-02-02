Honda accepts orders for the new hatch version of the City and discloses prices | cars







Disclosure Honda City Hatchback arrives in place of the Fit, but with a more modern set and without neglecting versatility

Honda is already accepting orders for its new hatch, the City, for the Brazilian market. From then on, anyone who wants to can pre-purchase the model at all the brand’s dealerships at prices starting from R$114,200 for the EXL and R$122,600 for the Touring. The car hits stores next month.



The new Honda City hatch

It is equipped with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. with direct fuel injection, all aluminum, with maximum power declared by the factory is 126 hp ,

with both ethanol and gasoline.

The hatch version of Honda

city

it can do 9.1/13.3 km/l (ethanol/gasoline) in the urban cycle and 10.5/14.8 km/l on the highway perimeter, according to the Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE).

complete, the Honda hatch

it leaves the factory with the Honda SENSING (available in the Touring version) that incorporates ACC, adaptive cruise control; CMBS, collision mitigation braking system; LKAS, Lane Keeping Assist System; RDM, lane avoidance mitigation system and, finally, AHB, automatic headlight adjustment.

This is Honda’s internal modularity system, with four modes of use

(Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh), which allows you to accommodate objects of different dimensions. In Utility mode, for example, the space reaches 1,168 liters in volume, surpassing the 1,045 liters available in the Fit in the same condition.

In the City hatch, all versions (EXL and Touring) bring the modularity of the seats, engine start button, locking and unlocking system by approaching the key, type air conditioning

le automatic, 8-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, leather-covered seats and multi-configurable 7-inch TFT digital panel, among others. The Touring version also features front parking sensors.

The configuration City hatch

will be offered in two versions: EXL and Touring

, both available in white Taffeta (solid paint); Cosmic Blue, Platinum Silver and Barium Gray (metallic); and white Topázio, black Cristal, red Mercury and the unprecedented gray Graphene (pearlized).