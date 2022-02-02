Hospital Mater Dei Salvador performs selection for professionals from different areas

With state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the Mater Dei Salvador Hospital, which will be the largest in the private network in the Bahian capital, will generate 3,000 direct and indirect jobs. The new hospital has invested in partnerships, training, training programs in internships and an inclusion policy for the selection process of professionals who will work in the new unit, following the principles of the Mater Dei Health Network, focusing on the provision of humanized and well-being of patients and staff.

The new Hospital Mater Dei Salvador will be inaugurated in stages, and the vacancies will be filled gradually as the sectors of the unit are being completed. For the first phase of inauguration, which takes place in the first half of this year, 600 vacancies are being filled through the selection of curricula received via the institution’s website, by approval of training internship programs and by referral from the Municipal Hand Intermediation Service. of Work (SIMM).

The vacancies available at the Mater Dei Salvador Hospital began to be announced at the beginning of October on the website www.materdei.com.br. In the “Work with us” session, the candidate can access the vacancies available in all units of the institution and register the curriculum in the desired vacancy. The vacancies offered by the site are for several areas of health and administrative assistance.

According to Henrique Salvador, president of Rede Mater Dei, interviews for the selection of candidates have already started, but there are still vacancies for several sectors. The forecast is that the selections will take place until the month of April.

“Selections are dynamic processes and some people we approve may no longer be available in the market when we go into hiring. Therefore, the selections will be conducted as the professionals are hired and start working”, says the president.

Henrique Salvador points out that, so far, around 50 professionals from strategic areas have been hired, such as HR professionals, engineering professionals, nurses to compose the Institutional Training Center teams and leaders, such as managers, coordinators and supervisors. All other vacancies will only be hired when the work is completed and the professionals have the possibility to carry out training before the opening of the hospital.

