Hospital Santa Isabel performs kidney transplantation among living patients

Procedure happened after Maria Celina donated the organ to her 70-year-old brother

The Hospital Santa Isabel de Blumenau – SC, which is part of the Santa Catarina Network, performed on Thursday, January 27, a kidney transplant procedure among living patients. Maria Celina, 68, donated the organ to her brother, Moacir José, 70. The donation is possible because a patient can live with only one kidney. The procedure was a success.

Maria Celina was discharged on Friday morning, when she returned to Balneário Camboriú, the city where she lives. Moacir, a resident of Jaraguá do Sul, remains hospitalized in the transplant unit at Hospital Santa Isabel, recovering from the procedure. According to him, the donation was voluntary: “She offered it. All the exams attested to the compatibility of the organ and we did the surgery”, he explains.

“I only wish health for us, especially for my brother”, reveals Maria. The first meeting of the two after the transplant took place before the donor’s hospital discharge. She said she wouldn’t leave the hospital without seeing him first. The quick meeting was organized by the assistance teams from the Coração de Jesus and Nossa Senhora Aparecida units.

the transplant

In a kidney transplant, the organ of a living or deceased person, as long as they are healthy, is donated to a patient with advanced chronic renal failure. Through surgery, the kidney is implanted in the patient and starts to perform the functions of filtration and elimination of liquids and toxins. Unlike other transplants, the patient’s kidneys are not removed: they are placed next to the organ that was already the patient’s – unless they are causing infection or hypertension.

How is the donor?

It is difficult to estimate whether he will have kidney problems in the future. But it is important to take into account that he will have one organ doing the work of two, so the donor will have special care for the rest of his life. The transplanted patient too: he must often go to the Transplant Clinic at Hospital Santa Isabel for examinations. Over time, exams become annual.

Text: Gabriel Silva/HSI Communication