Hotel in Peru has suites in domes with breathtaking views – Casa Vogue

Hotel in Peru has suites in domes overlooking the landscape (Photo: Disclosure)

Imagine being able to lie down to sleep in a geodesy-shaped dome, overlooking the stars and in the middle of the Sacred Valley, in Peru? It sounds like something out of a movie or a dream, but now it’s possible with the opening of StarDome Peru, a boutique hotel located between Cusco and Machu Picchu.

With the aim of representing a gateway to local customs, culture and religion, StarDome Peru has a team formed entirely by residents of the region. In addition, healing ceremonies and workshops with medicinal plants are among the experiences that can be lived there.

The place has the structure of a geodesic dome where the lower floor offers access to five suites and, on the upper floor, it is possible to discover the exclusive and immersive StarDeck. There, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, 360-degree views and a telescope allow guests to feel at one with nature and the sky.

Rest, peace and luxury, there, go hand in hand. Guests can choose from six accommodations available, all with Inca-inspired decor, heated marble floors, private stone showers, handcrafted tiles produced by Peruvian artist Seminario, queen-size beds and hand-made blankets.

But only for those staying in the Royal Mountain View Suite, it is possible to enjoy an incredible double Jacuzzi, as well as a private entrance to the StarDecks and its incredible view of the sky.

Finally, accommodation at the hotel also includes breakfast in a restaurant run by local chefs who offer the best of the country’s culinary heritage.

To access the StarDome, it is necessary to drive along a private road through the Andes. If you feel like living this experience, know that reservations can be made on the hotel’s official website.