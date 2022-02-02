How does referring to a trans person affect your mental health?

The participation of actress and singer Linn da Quebrada in BBB 22 brought up a debate on gender identity . The sister – who identifies herself as a transvestite and has the pronoun “she” tattooed on her forehead – experienced some episodes in which confinement companions referred to Linn as “he”.

But how do situations like this impact the psychological of a person who has gone through a gender transition? According to Jairus, this is a very painful question and that accompanies the person for most of his life:

It’s almost as if you deny everything the person is experiencing and all the suffering she went through during this transition process. Trans and transvestite women and men face a number of issues and emotional impacts on this trajectory,” she explained.

In the case of Linn, for example, who is very clear that she prefers to be called “she”, to use the pronoun “he” practically means to deny its existence. In the same way that referring to a cis woman using “he” will cause discomfort, this is something that bothers people who experience gender transition.

It’s her. It’s hers. This needs to be respected , the individual must be called whatever he wants. It is not a choice, the person seeks to build an identity throughout life and wants to be recognized for that”, emphasized Jairo.

trans vs. Transvestite: what’s the difference?

Linn shows how much still remains to be discussed on the subject, so much so that Tadeu Schmidt, presenter of the program, opened a live space for her to explain what she wants to be called. Linn said she got the pronoun “she” tattooed above her eyebrow so her mom wouldn’t forget to call her the correct way.

In time: “trans woman” is a person who identifies as being of the female gender, although she was biologically designated as belonging to the male sex/gender at birth. The term “transvestite” is described as a construction of gender, opposite to biological sex, and that may or may not involve changes in the body such as cosmetic procedures, hormone therapy or sex reassignment surgery.

For a long time, it was thought that a “transvestite” was that person who “only” dressed as a woman. But the truth is that many people did not have access to sex reassignment treatments, despite feeling the need. Historically, these people were stigmatized, associated with prostitution, so that many successful trans women nowadays insist on being called transvestites as a way of fighting against prejudice. Anyone who has doubts should always ask politely what the person prefers to be called.