how the tattoo used in subway works works

As soon as the first news appeared about the collapse in the works of line 6-orange of the São Paulo subway – which blocked a stretch of the Tietê marginal this morning – it was considered the possibility that the accident was caused by a tunneling machine, or Tatuzão: machine for excavating circular tunnels created in 1825 by the Frenchman Marc Brunel, who built a tunnel under the River Thames in England.

Although the Fire Department stated that the armadillos broke a pipeline or the bed of the Tietê River, the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo José Galli, attributed the accident to the rupture of a sewer gallery that crosses the tunnel, but denied that the equipment has caused damage to the structure.

“The soil did not support the weight of the gallery and ended up breaking. The tunneling machine passed 3 meters from this gallery”, said the secretary.

An investigation requested by Governor João Dória (PSDB) should clarify the case. The Spanish Acciona, responsible for the works, confirmed that there was a rupture of a water main, but did not mention the tattoo. Until then, she understands how the tattoo works:

How is the tattoo?

Powered by electricity, the armadillos — also called TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) — excavates and removes parts of the ground for the future subway passage. Its front is composed of a manganese and chrome wheel responsible for cutting, crushing and sucking pieces of up to 40 centimeters of soil.

At the back is a mat for earth removal. It is also at the rear that the machine accommodates items such as the electrical panels and the ventilation system.

Model of the Tatuzão of Line 6-Orange of the São Paulo Subway Image: Guilherme Bessa/Disclosure

Is the equipment operated from underground?

Yes. Approximately 50 people work at the tatuzão. They are divided into three work shifts, according to the state government. The machine has a cafeteria, nursing room and a command cabin.

How does the tunnel not collapse during its construction?

The big advantage of the armadillos is that, while it drills into the ground, it installs a coating during its passage: they are rings of concrete and steel fibers that weigh about eight tons, according to Acciona, responsible for the construction of line-6. It is these rings that support the tunnel for the later construction of the stations.

Why is this system more advantageous?

The system is widely used because of the lower impact on the surface during excavation. With the installation of the rings, the infrastructure of the work is delivered ready and waterproof. Another advantage is the speed of work: the machine that operates line 6 drills 12 to 15 meters of tunnel per day, according to the manufacturer.

How big is a tattoo?

The tunnel boring machine that may have broken the bed of the Tietê river or a sewage pipeline was imported from China, is 109 meters long, 10 meters in diameter and weighs 2,000 tons, according to the state government.

Front part of the armadillo of Line 6-Orange still in China, before boarding to São Paulo Image: Disclosure

How long does it take to manufacture it?

Before starting the production of the machine, the manufacturer must first receive the technical specifications of the terrain, since each armadillo is built according to the project. It is for this reason that the order must be placed two years in advance of the works.

After the tunnel is ready, how is the big bullet removed?

The tunneling machine does not exit the tunnel. Due to the high cost of dismantling and removing the machine, technicians remove only the electronics from the cockpit, leaving everything else underground.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) monitors the beginning of the operation of the armadillos of Line 6-Orange Image: Disclosure

Is one big tattoo enough?

Two armadillos are needed to excavate the tunnels on Line 6. While the first one started work on December 16 of last year, excavations in the opposite direction were scheduled to start in the first half of 2022 by another armadillos.

Who commands the works on line-6?

After the Lava Jato investigations, the Move São Paulo consortium —formed by the construction companies Odebrecht, Queiroz Galvão and UTC— was unable to obtain financing for the work, and stopped its activities in 2016. It was then that, in October 2020, Acciona took over the work with the promise to deliver it ready in October 2025.