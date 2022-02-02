How to See Photo of NASA on Birthday?

A new trend is taking off on social media: people are using a NASA website to find out which photo of space was recorded on the day, month and year of your birth. The tip went viral in a TikTok video and also took over Twitter this Friday (28), and many people were curious — and even emotional — with the discovery.

The site in question is the APOD (Astronomy Picture of the Day), maintained by NASA, which offers an online archive of space-themed daily photos. APOD records display images of the entire cosmos, such as stars, black holes, galaxies, and also of the solar system, such as the planets and comets orbiting our Sun.

It is also possible to find photos of technology, such as rockets, observatories and even off-Earth stations. And to top it off, the archive offers records of people, such as astronauts and scientists, important to space exploration.

Only millennials born between 1981 and 1995 were left out of the picture. The archive is limited to photos taken after 1995 — so it can only be related to the birthdays of Generation Z (the mid-1990s to early 2010) or later — further fueling the fun “cringe” rivalry that bombed the networks in 2021.

The news gave rise to talk on the social network and emotional tweets were not lacking.

Many joked that the satellite almost recorded the moment of delivery.

Others used it to honor friends and family, making a relationship between the colors of the spatial photo on the date of birth with the blue eyes of the loved one.

How to find your birthday photo at NASA

Step 1: Access NASA’s Hubble Archive website;

Step 2: The website shows a large listing of files. Just scroll the screen until you find the day, month and year of your birthday;

Step 3: by clicking on the link next to the date, the site returns with the photo recorded on the exact day of your birth.

How to find your birthday photo with Hubble

NASA also offers another platform that shows you a photo of space on your birthday. The page was launched in 2020, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Hubble telescope, launched in 1990 into space.

Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. However, the site only allows you to select the day and month of the birthday, displaying the image recorded in a random year — unlike the APOD file, which allows you to select the year you were born.

Step 1. Access the NASA commemorative website;

Step 2. add the day and month of the birthday;

Step 3. The site returns with the Hubble photo of the anniversary date (day and month).