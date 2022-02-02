Hubble telescope catches unusual cosmic explosion

A strange cosmic explosion was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. In a new image taken by the observatory, it is possible to see the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 glowing against a background of sparkling light and among red clouds.

Located in the constellation of Pictor, 17 million light-years from Earth, the tiny galaxy has been described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a “cosmic freak”. That’s because it’s small, irregularly shaped and has recently undergone an unusual stellar “birth burst”, astronomers call a “starburst”.

A new image of the dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar

Irregular dwarf galaxies tend to contain few elements other than hydrogen or helium, and are considered similar to the first galaxies that appeared in the Universe.

Galaxy NGC 1705 was already seen by the Hubble telescope in 1999

The data shown in the image comes from a series of observations designed to unravel the interaction between stars, star clusters and ionized gas in nearby galaxies.

By observing a specific wavelength of light known as H-alpha with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, astronomers set out to discover thousands of emission nebulae — regions created when hot young stars bathe the clouds of gas around them in light. ultraviolet, causing them to glow.

This is not the first time NGC 1705 has been captured by Hubble. In 1999, astronomers looked into the heart of the galaxy using Hubble’s working camera at the time, the Wide Field Planetry Camera 2, an instrument that was replaced by the Wide Field Camera 3.

The replacement took place during Hubble’s fifth and final face-to-face mission in 2009, and the newer instrument, flown to the observatory via NASA’s space shuttle, has now provided a richer and far more detailed portrait of the galaxy NGC 1705 than the previous one. previous observation.

