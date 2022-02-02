Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Isaac Bardavid, Wolverine’s voice actor – Entertainment

Fans of actor and voice actor Isaac Bardavid were thrilled this Wednesday (2).

All because actor Hugh Jackman used social networks to honor the Brazilian, who died at age 90this Tuesday (1st).

With a long and respected career, Isaac voiced iconic characters such as Wolverine, both in cartoons and in the version immortalized by Jackman in theaters.

The Hollywood actor published a video of his last visit to the country, when he recorded with Isaac. In the images, the voice actor repeats in Portuguese one of Wolverine’s English lines. “Isaac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice! ‘Don’t be what you’ve been made.’ Rest well, my friend,” Jackman wrote.





In the comments, fans left tributes to Isaac and thanked Jackman for honoring the professional’s work. “An irreparable loss for the Brazilian dubbing”, lamented one fan. “Thank you for appreciating Isaac’s talent and for always thinking about your Brazilian fans,” wrote another follower.

Isaac voiced other great characters, such as the Tigger of Winnie-the-Poohthe skeleton of He-Man and Uncle Fester from The Addams Family.

Check out the video released by Hugh Jackman below.



