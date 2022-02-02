Ibovespa closes above 113 thousand points, the highest level in more than three months; dollar drops to R$ 5.27

After rising almost 7% in January, the Ibovespa started February following the gains and breaking the level of 113 thousand points, which had not happened since October last year. The reasons that made the stock market rise last month continued to boost the index: the entry of foreign investors, stimulated by discounted shares, and rising raw material prices.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.97%, at 113,228 points, the highest score in more than three months. The financial volume was R$ 27.07 billion, lower than in recent days.

Ibovespa shares rose sharply again today, like Vale (VALE3), which closed up 5.59%, at R$85.31. Petrobras (PETR3,PETR4) also rose again, with PETR4 papers among the highest volumes of the day and up 2.01%, even with the price of oil falling today in the international market.

Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, explains that with the prospect of rising interest rates in the United States starting in March, investors are making more “assertive” choices and targeting Brazilian assets, which are discounted.

“February is also a month for paying dividends and other earnings, which makes some positions attractive. Shares that pay dividends should be darlings”, says Franchini. He, however, does not believe that the Ibovespa should go “much further than we already are”. “We will soon have an adjustment, with reasonable pricing for Brazil,” he says.

Analysts say that the Exchange is dependent on foreign investors. “If we didn’t have this volume of purchases, the Stock Exchange would have fallen very sharply, as we had a relevant sale of institutional investors and individuals migrating to fixed income”, says Alexandre Brito, partner and manager at Finacap Investimentos.

For him, the anticipation of interest rate hikes in Brazil also made our market less vulnerable to the impact that the monetary tightening in the US has had on foreign exchanges. “It is possible that we have created a ‘fat’ to cushion the interest rate increase in the United States”, says Brito.

Abroad, NY stock exchanges gained momentum at the end of the trading session, with investors turning their focus to the corporate balance sheet season. The Dow Jones closed up 0.77% at 35,403 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.68% to 4,546 points; and Nasdaq rose 0.75% to 14,346 points.

After falling almost 5% in January, the commercial dollar closed down by 0.62%, quoted at BRL 5.272 when buying and at BRL 5.273 when selling.

In the interest rate market, contracts closed down again: DIF23, -0.9 pp, at 12.16%; DIF25, -0.16 pp, at 11.06%; DIF27, -0.11, to 11.06%; and DIF29, -0.08 pp, at 11.22%.

