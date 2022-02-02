Ibovespa follows up in NY, rises 1% and exceeds 113 thousand points

THE started February, continuing the sequence of gains in January. The main index of the B3 closed trading this Tuesday, the 1st, with a rise of 0.97%, at 113,228.31 points. In January, the valuation had already been 6.98%, with the impulse of the inflow of foreign capital in the Brazilian, the B3.

According to analysts, foreign investors are carrying out a portfolio rotationleaving the growth in the American stock exchanges in search of discounted securities in emerging stock exchanges, such as the Brazilian one.

“We continue to look at the possibility of the Ibovespa reaching 115,000 points and then gaining greater traction [para novos patamares]”, said Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at Banco Modalmais, in a note.

The positive flow of foreign investors also has an impact on the exchange rate. The commercial dollar fell 0.68% and closed at 5.27 reais, after falling around 5% in January.

The interest differential also weighs in favor of the inflow of foreign capital, with the real rate (discounting projected inflation) in Brazil at 7 percentage points, one of the highest in the world.

Investors await the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting tomorrow (Copom). Market consensus points to an increase of 1.5 percentage points, with the from 9.25% to 10.75% per year.

At the close of this Tuesday:

Ibovespa : +0.97%, at 113,228.31 points

commercial dollar : -0.68%, at 5.27 reais.

The Ibovespa followed a new positive day of the American indexes, for the second time in the week. The highs begin to erase the strong falls recorded in January, the month in which The S&P 500 it’s the Nasdaq fell 5.2% and 8.9% respectively, driven by technology papers – the most affected in a scenario of higher interest rates.

On closing:

Dow Jones (USA) : +0.78%

S&P 500 (USA) : +0.69%

Nasdaq (USA) : +0.75%.

The release of the results of some of the largest companies in the world returned to a positive tone in New York. After the closing, the shares of the Alphabet (the holding company of Google) soared more than 6% with the release of numbers above market projections in the fourth quarter, both in revenue and in equity.

Highlights of shares on the Ibovespa

On the Brazilian stock exchange, a role from a technology company was the highlight of the trading session. The units of Inter (BIDI11) advanced 8.08% and led the gains among Ibovespa’s 93 assets after JPMorgan updated the recommendation for the role from neutral to outweight, equivalent to buy.

In a report, analysts at the American investment bank mention a 50% to 70% discount on Inter in relation to the competitor Nubank (NUBR33), which JPMorgan rates as neutral. The BIDI11’s target price is 40 reais, which represents an upside potential of 54% compared to the previous day’s close.

Inter (BIDI11) : +8.08%;

Nubank (NUBR33) : +2.32%.

But the rise in the Ibovespa was actually sustained by the shares of Voucher (VALE3)which have the largest share in the index’s theoretical portfolio.

The mining company had a strong bullish trading session and ended with gains of 5.49%. Steelmakers also advanced, with iron ore quoted at US$146.78 a ton and an accumulated increase of almost 22% in the year.

Voucher (VALE3) : +5.49%

CSN (CSNA3) : +5.05%

Usiminas (USIM5) : +3.88%.

Still in the field of commodities, the Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4) had another day of appreciation even with stable oil. The strength of the oil company’s papers came from a statement by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. It is easier to eradicate poverty than to subsidize gasoline,” Guedes said at an event held by Credit Suisse this afternoon.

Petrobras (PETR3) : + 2.95%

Petrobras (PETR4) : + 2.01%.

On the negative side, the roles of Pan Bank (BPAN4) underwent correction and retreated 5.22% after advancing more than 7% the day before. Already the papers of espadrilles (ALPA4)what were among the biggest drops in Januaryretreated again this Tuesday.

espadrilles ( ALPA4): – 6.91%

Pan Bank (BPAN4): – 5.22%.

Still in the negative field, the roles of BRF (BRFS3) fell again on the day of the company’s follow-on pricing, whose outcome would be known after the market closes. The drop was 3.13%.

As reported by EXAME IN, the offer went on in the middle of the afternoon to go out at a discount and without the participation of Petros, a major shareholder of BRF. The expectation was that the price would be between 20 reais and 21 reais, which would take the funding to less than 7 billion reais – it was even expected more than 8 billion reais just two weeks ago.

It is worth remembering that meat exporters are also affected by the fall in the dollar, which contributed to the general decline of companies in the sector on the stock market.

Minerva (BEEF3) : -5.03%

BRF (BRFS3) : -3.13%;

Marfrig (MRFG3) : -0.76%

JBS (JBSS3) : -0.31%.

Investors were also aware of the start of the balance sheet season in Brazil. The first company to present its numbers will be Romi (ROMI3), with balance forecast for the end of the day, after the close of trading. The season heats up with the numbers of Santander (SANB11) and Cielo(CIEL3)both tomorrow, the 2nd.