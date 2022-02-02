‘I’d rather die than get immunized’

Chad Carswell, 38, has only 4% of one of his kidneys working. Due to his health condition, he needs a transplant. However, Chad is anti-vaccine and stated that he would rather die than have to be immunized, something that is required by the hospital to perform the procedure. The case took place in North Carolina, United States. The information is from UOL.











© Reproduction/WBNS

Playback/WBNS





Because of the low percentage of functioning of one of the kidneys, Chad has to undergo dialysis (a procedure in which he puts and drains a specific solution applied directly to the patient’s abdomen, without direct contact with the blood) three times a week.

In an interview with WBNS, he reported that friends and some local businesses had raised funds to pay for his kidney transplant. However, upon arriving at the hospital, Chad was told that proof of vaccination was required.

“They said ‘the last thing we need to talk about is your vaccination status.’ And that’s when I politely told them there was nothing to talk about, it wasn’t up for debate. And then they told me, ‘you’re going to die if you don’t do this’. And I said I’m willing to die.”

Chad said he has contracted Covid-19 twice and therefore believes he does not need to be vaccinated.

“I will not change my mind. I’ve already talked to my family and everyone close to me, they know my opinion and it’s not going to be a situation that I’m going to choose to change my mind on this subject. No sir,” he added.

When questioned, the hospital said that it follows a standard rule of the current code of care in force in the United States. He also pointed out that unimmunized patients are at high risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19.