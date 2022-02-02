If Russia stops supplying Europe with gas what is the answer?

The climate of growing tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine has raised alarm bells about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the US to consider alternative forms of supply.

In a joint statement released last week, the president of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenit’s the US president, Joe Bidenpromised close cooperation on energy security.

Following a recent meeting with the energy ministers of European Union (HUH), in France, the European Commissioner with the Energy portfolioKadri Simson, said that the HUH is in dialogue with partners such as Azerbaijan about the possibility of increasing the gas supply to the community bloc.

If, in the worst case, the Russian gas stop reaching Europe altogether, measures to replace supply will not be enough, according to a study by Brussels-based think tank Bruegel published last week.

The study concludes that the Europe has two major challenges ahead: finding an alternative to replace the lack of Russian gas and contain domestic demand to weather the storm, economically and socially.

Simone Tagliapietra, one of the study’s co-authors, told Euronews that the Europe may be heading towards a scenario similar to the oil crisis of the 1970s.

“Some facilities may have to operate on a shorter production schedule or close altogether.”

Governments may need to establish an emergency plan to set priorities among gas recipients – for example, for “home heating or electricity production” to avoid blackouts.

What if Russian gas supplies are cut off in the coming months?

There are three scenarios on the table:

– If the Russia and all other suppliers continue to supply gas at current levels, storage across the HUH would hit a low of approximately 320 terawatt hours (TWh) in April 2022.

– If the Russia cutting off gas supplies in early February, storage would reach a minimum level of 140 terawatt hours (TWh) in April 2022.

– If, in addition to cutting off the gas supply to the Russiathe weather is extremely cold, then the storage level throughout the HUH will be empty by the end of March 2002.

Therefore, in the short term at least, the HUH will likely be able to survive a dramatic disruption in imports of gas coming from Russia.

Can the European pipeline system handle additional gas deliveries?

Yes and no. THE Iberian Peninsulafor example, is a hub for import terminals LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas: natural gas in a liquid state that has been cooled to facilitate safe storage and transport).

Consequently, the region can import 40 terawatt hours (TWh) per month, but can only consume 30 terawatt hours. The challenge is to transport excess gas for the rest of Europeas existing pipelines allow a maximum transfer of 5 terawatt-hours per month.

In addition, the pipeline system of Europe Central and Eastern was designed to bring eastern imports to end consumers.

Despite investment in reverse flow capabilities and new pipelines, if too much gas came from the west, pipeline bottlenecks could prevent sufficient deliveries to the easternmost parts of the country. HUH or give Ukraine.

What other fueling options would be available?

In principle, the existing infrastructure allows for additional import volumes from Norway It’s from north africa as well as additional volumes of LNG. Together they can replace current imports from Russia. But while having the infrastructure is one thing, having the gas and other.

THE Norway has already announced that it is delivering to European Union as much as possible and that global markets for LNG are very tight. THE Algeria said something similar.

The domestic production of gas gives HUH is limited, both in Netherlands as elsewhere.

Washington is currently negotiating with the Qatar the supply of gas to the Europe.

THE Qatar is one of the world’s largest producers of LNG. It sends three quarters of its production to Asian countries and supplies around 5% of the gas to the Europe.

What if the Russian gas supply is interrupted for several years?

Spend part of the winter without imports russians in gas can be difficult, but managing the European economy for several years without Russian gas it would be a huge challenge. While there is more prep time, there are also much larger volumes to shift.

In 2021, exports russians in natural gasl to the HUH totaled about 1700 TWh. This would have to be replaced if the Russia completely stop its exports of natural gas to the Europe.

THE HUH has a spare import capacity of around 1800 TWh from alternative suppliers for the Russia. This could theoretically allow the HUH completely replace Russian flows.

But it would be, at best, very expensive and, at worst, physically and politically impossible.