Image shows crime scene in Guarapari; know what remains to be clarified about the case

His girlfriend also suffered injuries, but has since been discharged. The incident took place in the early hours of January 16.

The investigation is being conducted by the Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of Guarapari. So far, the testimonies of two guards at the municipal park have been collected and, on Monday afternoon (31), that of the young woman.

Below are some of the questions and what information we have about the case so far:

1 – WHO ARE THE YOUNG PEOPLE?



The couple – he is 21 and she is 20 – have been dating for over a year. Both are residents of Guarapari.

According to lawyer Lécio Machado, who represents them, they are from “humble” families.

She finished high school and is in college, and he is a university student on a course in the area of ​​technology.

2 – WHERE AND WHEN DID THE FACTS HAPPEN?



The youths arrived at Praia do Ermitão, in Morro da Pescaria Park, in Guarapari, on the night of January 15th. They were rescued at dawn on the 16th, already injured.

Video surveillance images and the young woman’s testimony show that they accessed the place, which was already closed, by the rocks, on the edge of the sea.

3 – WHAT DID THEY DO ON THE PLACE?



According to information from lawyer Lécio Machado, they went to the place to have a farewell luau.

The boy would travel to the United States on Tuesday (18), after the events, to study.

4 – HOW DID YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE MORRO DA PESCARIA PARK?



Parque Morro da Pescaria, located at the end of Praia do Morro, is open from 7 am to 4 pm, when the entrance is open.

In a statement to the Civil Police, the young woman informed that they accessed the place at dawn through the stone path, located by the sea, and thus had access to the internal trail of the park.

They walked about 900 meters to reach Praia do Ermitão, where the supposed luau took place.

According to lawyer Lécio Machado, the entrance to the park through the stone path is regularly used by residents and tourists after the park’s official closure.

5 – WHAT DID YOUNG PEOPLE DO AT THE PLACE?



Lawyer Lécio Machado says that, in a statement to the Civil Police, the young woman reported that they arrived at the beach, drank, bathed in the sea and then used narcotics.

Afterwards, they “erased it” and she says she doesn’t remember the facts.

6 – DID THE YOUNG PEOPLE USE DRUGS?



For the Civil Police, the young woman informed, according to the lawyer’s account, that they drank wine and then took a “square of paper”.

Paper square is an expression commonly used to refer to the drug LSD, due to its shape.

According to the lawyer, the young woman reports that it was the first time they used narcotics.

7 – WHAT HAPPENED TO THE COUPLE IN THAT EARLY MORNING?



The Civil Police has been investigating the facts since January 16, but there is still no conclusive information about the case.

According to the lawyer, when they were rescued, the young woman was injured, with a bruised head, cuts on her legs, hands and bruises on her arms. “No sexual abuse was found, but she does not remember how it was done,” said Lécio Machado.

In addition to the cut on his belly, the boy had injuries to his ear, head and leg, and was bleeding. Her father and the park watchman noticed that he, too, had his intestines exposed.

8 – DID YOU HAVE THE INTESTINE CUT OUT?

The initial information, from the help provided to the young man, is that he had a deep cut in his abdomen and that part of his intestine would be exposed.

In the sand of the beach, after the rescue, a material identified as being the rest of the boy’s intestine was found. The material was taken to the DML to be examined.

9 – DID HE APPEAR TO BE IN PAIN?



In a statement to the police, according to lawyer Lécio Machado, the young woman reported that when she regained consciousness after using the drug, she realized that her boyfriend had his head on her legs and that he was in pain.

That’s when she decided to seek help from the park’s concierge.

There are no further details on the matter.

10 – WAS THE CUT MADE WITH A KNIFE, SCALPEL, GLASS?



It is not yet known how the cut was made on the 21-year-old’s abdomen.

The Civil Police has already handed over a document to the young people’s families so that the injuries can be examined at the Legal Medical Department (DML).

The objective of the police is to identify which instrument was used to cut the boy’s abdomen, whether a sharper object was used, such as a knife, or if it was something more irregular, such as glass, for example. You still want to know if the cut was made in a straight line.

The preliminary report of the attendants of the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (Samu), who helped the young man at the scene, is that the cut would have been made with glass, according to the police.

Lawyer Lécio Machado confirmed that he has already received the referral for the two to take the exam and said that they will undergo the test. He just didn’t say the date when that will happen.

11 – WERE BELONGINGS STOLEN?



According to the lawyer, the material taken by the couple to the beach was overturned and an iPhone brand cell phone, which belongs to the boy, disappeared.

The couple also lacked R$80 in cash and credit cards.

The girl’s cell phone was found by her in the sand.

According to the Civil Police, the boy’s phone, which was allegedly taken, has not yet been activated.

12 – WHO HAS GIVEN TESTS TO THE POLICE?



Two guards at Morro da Pescaria Park, in Guarapari.

The 20-year-old girlfriend testified on Monday (31). According to the lawyer, she was recovering from her injuries, but the fact had already been reported to the police.

The Civil Police reported that the couple, as victims, are not obliged to testify.

The 21-year-old must testify when he is discharged from hospital, according to the lawyer.

13 – IS THERE A POSSIBILITY OF BEING ORGAN TRAFFICKING?



The case is not being investigated as organ trafficking, according to police.

14 – WHO WAS CALLED IN TO ASSIST THE VICTIMS?

In testimony, the young woman says that, upon regaining consciousness and realizing that her boyfriend was injured, she went to the park entrance to ask for help.

Lécio Machado explained that the young woman’s mother managed to talk to her, on the cell phone, around 2 am – a situation that the young woman does not remember. Her father also went to the park and arrived at the moment when the girl was talking to the watchman and also helped in the rescue.

The Fire Department informs that it was at the scene to attend to the occurrence around 4:40 am. The team arrived at the scene and had to walk about a kilometer along a trail to find the injured young man.

The Guarapari City Hall reported that the night watchman at Morro da Pescaria Park was approached with a call for help from a woman, who claimed to be accompanied by an injured boy at Praia do Ermitão.

The note from the Guarapari City Hall says that the guard called the park administration and called the Military Police and the Fire Department.

15 – WHAT DO THE MILITARY POLICE DOCUMENTS SAY?



The Ciodes call bulletin informs that the PM was called at 9:26 am by a nurse from the Anchieta Maternity Hospital to attend to an injured woman who had had a falling out with her boyfriend.

The Occurrence Bulletin brings similar information, reporting that a garrison attended an occurrence at the Anchieta Maternity Hospital, “to verify a situation of mild bodily injury”, involving a young woman.

She told the police that she was at Praia do Morro, in Guarapari, with a 21-year-old friend, and that after using narcotics, she couldn’t remember anything else.

“However, when her consciousness returned, she remembers that she was being rescued by her parents, and her body had several bruises and cuts, and her friend had a deep cut in the region of the abdomen, being rescued to Hospital São Lucas, in Vitória”, says the text of the incident report.

It is also added that the police have guided the young woman and her family members “to take the necessary measures”, says the text.

16 – WHERE WAS THE YOUNG WHO HAD AN OPEN BELLY WAS HELPED?



The 21-year-old was rescued by the fire department and a team from Samu.

He was taken to the State Hospital of Urgency and Emergency (HEUE) and later transferred to Vitória Apart Hospital, in Serra, where he remains hospitalized.

The girlfriend was taken to the Anchieta Maternity Hospital, in Guarapari.

17 – WHO IS INVESTIGATING THE CASE?



The investigation is being conducted by the Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of Guarapari.

18 – WHY HAS THE SUBJECT TAKEN TO BE DISCLOSED?



The Civil Police informs that the matter has been investigated since the 16th, shortly after the young people were rescued.

Lawyer Lécio Machado informs that the families had no intention of hiding facts, which were already being investigated.

The subject gained space on social networks last Sunday (30), with the dissemination of information and theories about the circumstances of the incident that were not confirmed by the police.

19 – WHAT IS THE EXPERTISE ANALYZING?



Material found on the beach was sent to the DML, which was supposed to be part of the 21-year-old’s intestine, to be examined.

Young people should also be tested as requested by the police. They are expected to report to the site.

20 – WHAT DO THE YOUNG FAMILY SAY ABOUT THE CASE?



In a note, the young people’s relatives reported that “their children were victims of a criminal and violent action carried out by still unknown third parties, during a luau that they held for two on that date and location (Praia do Ermitão).”

According to lawyer Lécio Machado, there is no doubt about the attack. “Given the level of injury, they were attacked. Both were badly injured and she was discharged first. He remains hospitalized but is recovering. They were victims of more than one person,” he highlighted.

21 – ARE THE YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE MEDICAL AREA?



No. According to lawyer Lécio Machado, she completes high school and attends college entrance exams, while he is a university student on a course in the area of ​​technology.

22 – WERE OTHER PEOPLE ON THE BEACH WITH YOUNG PEOPLE?



In a statement to the police, the young woman said she saw people at the scene when she arrived, but after using the drug, she did not remember, the lawyer said.

The young man has not yet given a statement, as he is still hospitalized.

The Civil Police said in a statement that no suspects were arrested.

23 – WAS THERE ASSAULT?



Lawyer Lécio Machado and the young people’s families reported in a note that “their children were victims of a criminal and violent action carried out by still unknown third parties, during a luau they held for two on that date and location (Praia do Ermitão).”

The Civil Police has not yet completed the investigation.

24 – WHAT IS THE ALLEGED MOTIVE OF THE CRIME?



The information depends on the conclusion of the Civil Police investigations.

25 – WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO YOUNG PEOPLE?



The 21-year-old boy who had his belly cut remains hospitalized in a private hospital.

The 20-year-old is recovering from her injuries at home, according to her lawyer.

The Civil Police informs that they are victims and that the facts are being investigated.