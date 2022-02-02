In 15 years in detention, Palestinian has 4 children without leaving prison or receiving intimate visits

Palestinian Rafat Al-Qarawi was arrested in 2006, accused of having committed a terrorist act against Israel during the Second Intifada (events that marked the civil revolt of the Palestinians against the occupation of territories). Upon his release, after 15 years, he reported that he had four biological children with his wife, even without having been released from prison or receiving conjugal visits. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

He told local media that this was possible thanks to the smuggling of his sperm.

“We smuggled the sperm through the canteen. The Palestinian prisoner has the right to give his family five items in a bag. It’s like going to a supermarket and wanting to give your family something, a gift, candy, cookies, juice, honey, whatever you want.”

Rafat would then place his genetic material in these bags, seal it, and give it to Israeli guards, who did not carefully check what was in the bags.

“Whoever came to receive the samples was his mother or his wife. Of course, everyone has their name written on the bag. The family leaves the prison with the bag and goes to the Razan Medical Center to do the insemination”, said Rafat.

After this story came to light, Palestinian Media Watch decided to research this technique used by prisoners and found that 100 other children were conceived in the same way.

However, some doctors doubt this method used, as sperm only last a few minutes outside the human body.

know more

+ GO: Boy drowns after being sucked into hotel pool drain

+ Carolina Dieckmann asks for R$ 9 million for a mansion in Rio

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat