In controversial bet, Austria starts criminalizing vaccine-resistant citizens

VIENNA – A Austria embarks on a dramatic public health experiment starting Tuesday, enforcing controversial new legislation that makes Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all citizens of the country.

Several European states have stigmatized people who reject vaccines, but the chancellor’s government Karl Nehammer is going further and will begin to criminalize resisters.

Police will start checking people’s vaccination status in public spaces and during traffic stop. From mid-March, offenders who have not been vaccinated will face fines that can reach up to 3,600 euros (approximately R$21,300). The law, which received a record number of public comments before it was passed, will run until 2024 and has catalyzed an extensive trail of protests.

Political and public health analysts suggest that this maneuver is fraught with risk. With opposition lawmakers rebelling and tens of thousands of protesters regularly taking to the streets of Vienna, Nehammer — less than two months in office — is facing a huge test.

But for European governments, which are quickly starting to lift Covid-related restrictions, vaccinating as many people as possible is seen as a crucial element for a return to normalcy. THE Denmarkwhich has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, reclassified covid and stopped considering the disease a threat to society.

Austria’s initial announcement of the requirement, along with vaccinating children, led to a jump in inoculations in November, but that pace has since slowed down again. About 76% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg tracker, a rate above the EU average but below ranking leaders such as Portugal, Spain and France.

While some countries have made inoculation mandatory for health workers and Germany debate a broad mandate, no country has gone as far as Austria. In the US, the Supreme Court recently rejected a federal mandate, despite many companies imposing their own requirements.

Austria’s political controversy puts the country at the center of a global controversy that has ignited in surprising ways. Recent episodes have ranged from Australia’s deportation of the tennis star Novak Djokovic and musicians withdrawing their music from Spotify over concerns about misinformation in podcasts.

The shift in direction to police surveillance both underlines the severity of the current pandemic and exposes the vulnerability of the ruling Austrian People’s Party, according to political analyst Marcus How of VE Insight.

“The People’s Party is not making the vaccine mandatory from a position of strength,” said How. “Polls indicate that public opinion is wavering, including on the centre-left, with a narrow majority revealing that they either do not support mandatory enforcement or believe its implementation should be delayed.”

More than 100,000 Austrians have registered their opposition, with some lawyers arguing that mandatory enforcement could violate fundamental rights. For Nehammer, a 49-year-old former army officer who on December 6 became Austria’s third chancellor in three months, what may have seemed like an opportunity to show strongman credentials becomes an early test for the position. his.

“I consider myself a bridge builder,” he said in an interview with the magazine profile, from Vienna last week.

As Austria begins to penalize vaccine-resistant people, the country will also begin to ease other restrictions — allowing nightclubs to stay open late and phasing out the requirement to show vaccination certificates at commercial establishments. The government is also introducing lotteries that reward people who have been vaccinated.

Determining whether the measures will succeed in rebuilding confidence will take time, according to Maria Hofmarcher-Holzhacker, a health economist who has written a book on the history of public health in Austria. The Austrian battle against covid it was dominated, at times, by tensions between the government’s tough stance and the opposition of powerful regional leaders. And it was also beset with contradictory messages.

“Legislation is making up for this shortcoming,” she said. “I’m not sure this is something for other countries to replicate.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL