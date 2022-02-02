in investigation of Czech millionaire, Bugatti comments

You’ve already seen here the feat of Radim Passer, a Czech millionaire who reached 417 km/h on the Autobahn A2, in Germany, using his Bugatti Chiron. However, the fact published on the internet is under investigation.

The reason is to have reached this impressive mark on a motorway, even though Passer used the Autobahn rule to reach such speed.

As in other parts of the most famous road network in the world, the space traveled by Passer has no stipulated speed limit and this has always been a full plate for enthusiasts.

Passer is one of them, certainly, but instead of a car modified for the purpose, he used an automobile built for exactly that mission, which Bugatti itself claimed in a statement.

The French brand – given the repercussion of the case, which could lead Passer to face two to seven years in prison in Germany, in addition to a millionaire fine – told the website Carscoops:

“For us as a company, responsible conduct towards customers, shareholders, employees and society and above all compliance with the law and Bugatti’s internal compliance guidelines is a priority.”

Bugatti continued: “In our opinion, one should always behave responsibly when participating in road traffic. As a company, we reject/distance ourselves from any behavior on the road that leads to a real danger to road users.”

It is precisely in this last paragraph that the German justice system is relying on not legitimizing Passer’s attitude on the highway.

The reason given is that he would have endangered the lives of other drivers by reaching such a high speed, in a driving described by the authorities as “reckless”.

For Polizei, Radim Passer promoted an illegal race, as the objective was to go as fast as possible.

Bugatti, meanwhile, claims the Chiron is the safest and most capable car on the road to reach such speeds.

Technically, Passer did not violate the law, precisely because the Autobahn has no limit on that stretch.

Bugatti said it will not comment further on the case, as it is under investigation.

Certainly advertising in this case does not seem at all pleasant to the brand.

Meanwhile, the German debate about imposing a definitive limit on the Autobahn takes on new contours.

Since it was built in the 1930s, the road system known as the Autobahn has no speed limit on some stretches.

