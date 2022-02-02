Industrial production advances 2.9% in December compared to November, above expectations, and ends 2021 up 3.9%

In December 2021, industrial production grew 2.9% compared to November, in the seasonally adjusted series, released the IBGE this Wednesday (2). In the previous month, the industry had registered zero change (0.0%), which interrupted five consecutive months of decline.

The data came above expectations by the Refinitiv consensus, which indicated an increase of 1.6% on a monthly basis. The effective decline in the annual comparison was 5%, less expressive than the projection of a 6% drop on an annual basis.

With the December result, the sector is 0.9% below the level of February 2020, in the pre-pandemic scenario, and 17.7% below the record level recorded in May 2011. In the year, there was an accumulated gain of 3.9%.

The survey manager, André Macedo, highlights that the year-end result reflects the loss of pace in the industry during 2021. “It is the first positive result after two years. In 2019, the accumulated for the year was -1.1% and in 2020, -4.5%. In 2021, there was a decreasing characteristic throughout the year, since there was an accumulated gain of 13.0% in the first half and, later, the industrial sector showed a reduction of breath. The positive results of the first months of the year were related to a very depreciated basis of comparison, since in 2020 there were quite intense losses for the industry”, he explains.

The second half of the year, whose accumulated result was -3.4%, had a higher basis for comparison. “In addition, there are the consequences of the pandemic in the production process, such as the increase in production costs and lack of raw materials, and also, on the domestic demand side, inflation at higher levels and the job market that, despite having showed some degree of recovery, it is still very much characterized by the precariousness of employment conditions, with payment of lower wages”, says the researcher.

In the year, the industry had positive results in three of the four major economic categories and in 18 of the 26 activities investigated by the survey, especially motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (20.3%), machinery and equipment (24.1 %) and metallurgy (15.4%).

“It is a year in which the industry grows through a period of great loss. This is also a characteristic of the activity of motor vehicles, which, in 2020, had accumulated in the year of -27.9%. So it follows the same behavior as the general industry: it grows and stays in the positive field, although it has not reversed the losses of the previous year. In terms of products, the highlight is the advance in the production of trucks”, says André.

According to the research manager, this sector is an example of the disarticulation of production chains during the Covid-19 pandemic. “In addition to the increase in production costs, there was a shortage of supplies at industrial plants, characterized by a lack of inputs and parts for the generation of the final good. The production of automobiles was marked by the stoppages of industrial plants throughout 2021”, he adds.

In comparison with November, with the expansion of 2.9% of the general industry, most of the activities investigated by the survey also had growth. The biggest influence came from automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies, a segment that rose 12.2% in December. It is the fourth consecutive month of growth in the sector, a period in which it accumulated a gain of 17.4%.

Food products also had a strong influence on the industry’s results. Even with an increase of 2.9% in December, the sector had lower growth than the one presented in the previous month (7.1%). “This is the second month of growth in this activity and this gain is mainly due to the production of sugar and the return of beef exports to China”, he explains. Despite the positive result, the sector is still 4.1% below the pre-pandemic level.

Other positive results came from computer equipment, electronic and optical products (12.0%), metallurgy (3.8%), extractive industries (1.6%), non-metallic mineral products (2.0 %), machinery and equipment (1.3%), cellulose, paper and paper products (1.7%) and leather, travel articles and footwear (4.5%). There was decrease in five activities, with emphasis on pharmochemical and pharmaceutical products (-6.9%), which eliminated the gain of 1.8% in November.

Industry declines 5.0% year-on-year

In comparison with December of the previous year, industrial production fell by 5.0%. The negative results reached three of the four major economic categories and 20 of the 26 surveyed branches. The main negative influences among the activities came from metallurgy (-13.9%), rubber and plastic material products (-19.9%) and metal products (-19.1%).

Among the six activities with increases, the highlight was coke, petroleum products and biofuels (3.4%). Other segments with positive results were mining and quarrying (2.0%), food products (1.8%) and cellulose, paper and paper products (6.1%).

The durable consumer goods sector (-16.8%) had the sharpest drop among the major economic categories. The sectors of semi and non-durable consumer goods (-7.4%) and intermediate goods (-3.9%) also dropped. The only increase among the major economic categories was registered by capital goods (5.8%).

(with IBGE News Agency)

