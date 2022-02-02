Industrial production grows again in December and closes 2021 with an expansion of 3.9% | Economy

THE Brazilian industrial production grew 2.9% in December, compared to November, the first positive rate since May, as announced this Wednesday (2) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Despite the difficulties faced throughout the year, the sector managed to close 2021 with an advance of 3.9%after two straight years of losses.

Compared to December 2020, the industry retreated 5%, the fifth negative rate on this basis of comparison.

Despite the positive result in December, the sector is still 0.9% below the pre-pandemic level of February 2020, and 17.7% below the record level recorded in May 2011, highlighted the IBGE.

It is worth remembering that the sector recorded a drop of 1.1% in 2019 and a fall of 4.5% in 2020.

The IBGE revised the November result, from a drop of 0.2% to stability (null variation), after a sequence of 5 consecutive months of decline in production. From June to October, the industry accumulated a loss of 3.3%.

December’s results were better than expectations in a Reuters poll of up 1.5% month-on-month and down 6% year-on-year.

“In 2021, there was a decreasing characteristic throughout the year, since there was an accumulated gain of 13% in the first semester and, later, the industrial sector showed a reduction of breath. The positive results of the first months of the year were related to a very depreciated basis of comparison, since in 2020 there were very intense losses for the industry”, said the research manager, André Macedo.

From November to December, 20 of the 26 surveyed subsectors showed growth in production. The highlights were the production of vehicles (12.2%) and food products (2.9%). On the other hand, among the five falling activities, pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals (-6.9%) had the main negative impact in December 2021.

Industry stagnates in the 4th quarter

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the industrial sector was stagnant (zero variation) compared to the 3rd quarter. In comparison with the last 3 months of 2020, there was a drop of 5.8%.

The stability in the 4th quarter compared to the 3rd quarter, however, interrupted 3 consecutive quarters of retraction.

In the accumulated result for the year, the industry had positive results in 3 of the 4 major economic categories and in 18 of the 26 activities investigated by the survey, with emphasis on automotive vehicles, trailers and bodies (20.3%), machinery and equipment (24.1%) and metallurgy (15.4%).

“It is a year in which the industry grows through a period of great loss. This is also a characteristic of the activity of motor vehicles, which, in 2020, had accumulated in the year of -27.9%. So it follows the same behavior as the general industry: it grows and stays in the positive field, although it has not reversed the losses of the previous year”, highlighted the research manager.

The automotive sector was strongly affected by the disarticulation of production chains during the Covid-19 pandemic. “In addition to the increase in production costs, there was a shortage of supplies at industrial plants, characterized by a lack of inputs and parts for the generation of the final good. The production of automobiles was marked by the stoppages of industrial plants throughout 2021”, recalled Macedo.

On the side of declines, the main influence on the total of industry was registered by food products (-7.8%), influenced, in large part, by the lower production of crystal sugar items.

Among the major economic categories, the biggest increase was in the production of capital goods (28.3%). The segments of intermediate goods (3.3%) and durable consumer goods (1.9%) also registered growth in the year, but both with increases below the industry average. The sector producing semi and non-durable consumer goods (-0.5%) was the only one that shrank, pressured mainly by the lower production coming from the food products sector.

For 2022, there are expectations of gradual easing of bottlenecks in the global supply chain, as well as a movement towards restocking, although the recovery should still be weak.

The FGV index that measures industry confidence falls for the 6th consecutive month in January, to the lowest level since July 2020.

The uncertainties related to the increase in Covid-19 cases and the dynamics of the pandemic, the accelerated rise in the basic interest rate to contain inflation and the still high unemployment have weighed on the prospects for the pace of productive activity and on the evolution of demand. .

Financial market economists project an advance of just 0.30% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2022, well below the global average, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin. The expectation for the basic interest rate of the economy is that the Selic will end 2022 at 11.75% per year, which presupposes further increases.