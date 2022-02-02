INSS will have automatic proof of life and retiree will not need to leave home – 02/02/2022 – Mercado

The federal government announced this Wednesday (2) the end of face-to-face proof of life for all retirees, pensioners and other INSS (National Social Security Institute) beneficiaries. The test will be done digitally, by crossing data from databases from the federal, state and municipal governments, as well as private entities, according to the government.

The approximately 36 million beneficiaries who took the proof of life annually will no longer need to travel to a bank branch. If the government does not find evidence in the databases that the insured is alive, it will go to his residence to capture biometric data such as fingerprints and a photo of the face, according to the president of the INSS, José Carlos Oliveira.

See what will be analyzed to certify the life of the insured:

vaccination records

consultations in SUS

voting certificate in elections

issuance or renewal of passport

issuance or duplicate of the identity card

issuance or renewal of the driver’s license

private operations, not yet specified by the government

The ordinance with the new rules was signed this morning at a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, with the presence of Oliveira, President Jair Bolsonaro, Minister of Labor and Pensions Onyx Lorenzoni and Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. The government did not provide further details on when the measure will take effect.

“From now on, the INSS’s obligation to provide proof of life is ours. We will do this by crossing data from all bases: if the citizen voted, obtained a passport, transferred a property or vehicle, obtained an RG, if he even made a private operation, we will accept this as proof of life,” said Oliveira. “If we don’t find any movement of the citizen, he still won’t have to leave the house. We offer means for the server or the Post Office to go to the residence and capture the biometric data at the door of the insured’s house, so that he doesn’t have to get out.”

Until now, proof of life was made at the banks responsible for the payment, whether in personal service, through an ATM (with biometrics) or in apps (for some institutions). The digital proof of life, through the Meu INSS website or app, was a restricted option for policyholders who have facial biometrics registered with Denatran (National Traffic Department) or TSE (Superior Electoral Court), that is, through the portfolio databases. driver’s license and voter registration.

The procedure is mandatory for everyone who receives benefits through a checking account, savings account or magnetic card.