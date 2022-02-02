“Insurance factory”: why this insurance startup received an investment of BRL 177 million

It’s been years since the fintechs are the darlings of Brazilian venture capital investors. Now, these financial services startups are looking at what activities still need a tech shower. 180º Seguros seeks to democratize insurance in the country – and this proposal attracted major investors.

This Wednesday (2), 180º Seguros announced this Wednesday the raising of R$ 177 million. The investment was led by funds 8VC (which has in its portfolio companies such as The Boring Company, Oscar Health and Wish), Atlantico (Pipo Saúde and Trybe) and Monashees (Facily, Méliuz and Rappi).

THE From Zero to Topentrepreneurship brand InfoMoney, spoke with Mauro Levi D’Ancona. The co-founder of 180º Seguros spoke about the Brazilian insurance market; about the business model of insurtech; about the next ones after the contribution; and about the movements of embedded finance (“embedded finance”) and insurtechs (insurance startups).

“Insurance Factory”

180º Seguros was created by Mauro Levi D’Ancona, Alex Körner and Franco Lamping. D’Ancona worked for about five years in the finance area of ​​Nubank, taking care of topics such as conversations with the Central Bank; investment and debt funding; and investor relations. Lamping was also a developer at Nubank, while Körner led a vehicle insurance comparison portal within Santander.

“We saw that the insurance market was very different from the investment market. We have a fertile ecosystem of fintechs, which generate competition and lower fees for end consumers. The competition agenda specifically for insurance is more recent. They still have a low penetration in the country”, analyzes D’Ancona.

Insurance premiums accounted for 4.1% of Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, according to a study by insurance company Swiss Re. The market is gigantic, even with this low penetration.

The National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg) states that the sector grew 13.3%, comparing January to November 2020 with the same period in 2021. The collection was R$ 275.3 billion, excluding health insurance and DPVAT . But the co-founder of 180º Seguros estimates that there is still much to explore: the share of insurance in the Brazilian GDP could reach 11%.

“Insurance in the country is not widespread due to cultural issues and a lack of regulatory obligation. People don’t have much idea of ​​differentials and appropriate prices for each insurance. So it would be expensive and time consuming to reach the final consumer directly, as fintechs in the financial or payments market. We focus on serving companies that seek an additional line of revenue and a greater relationship with their consumers”, says D’Ancona.

With this proposal, 180º Seguros started operating in October 2020. insurtech it serves two types of companies: first, retailers that already sell credit life or product warranties; second, technology companies that see insurance as an added value to their consumers. 180º Seguros serves eight companies today, such as startups Buser, Loft and Zul+.

THE insurtech is an insurance broker authorized by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep). It connects companies with proposals from 27 insurance companies and assembles personalized plans; develops programming interfaces to integrate insurance and company systems (APIs); and takes care of customer service.

“The proposal is to be the insurance arm of these companies”, summarizes D’Ancona. At Loft, he developed a residential insurance that works by a points system and only covers items applicable to apartments – cleaning of the water tank is not included, for example. For Zul+, it developed a real-time policy issue to provide insurance for R$0.49 against theft in cars parked in the Blue Zone. “An insurance company doesn’t have the service and technology experience to issue insurance so quickly. We entered with the infrastructure developed by us.”

THE insurtech monetizes itself with a commission on the sale of each insurance, and can charge fixed maintenance fees from the companies served. Even so, the elimination of unnecessary coverage, negotiation at scale and the replicable infrastructure allow insurance to cost an average of 30% to 40% less than when the end consumer makes a quote online, according to D’Ancona. THE insurtech does not disclose how many insurances it has sold so far.

Investments and next steps

This was not 180º Seguros’ first investment. THE insurtech made a seed round of BRL 44 million with funds such as Canary, Dragoneer, Rainfall and 8VC. The current investment of R$ 177 million (US$ 31.4 million) is the next round in the wake of the venture capitalknown as the A series. In addition to 8VC, Atlantico and Monashees, Dragoneer, Quartz and Norte funds participated.

Brazilian startups usually raise a series A of US$ 5.5 million, according to a study published in September of last year by the innovation company Distrito. The amount raised by 180º Seguros is almost six times the Brazilian average for a series A round. It even exceeds the average for American startups, which was US$ 13 million in 2021, according to the Crunchbase database.

“The opportunity we are attacking is huge. We serve large clients, who want to sell thousands to millions of insurance and need to know that we will handle this entire flow. Therefore, we needed an above-normal investment to structure the company. We have a team of developers and lawyers focused only on information security and the General Data Protection Act [LGPD]. It’s completely out of character for a business at our stage,” says D’Ancona.

According to the co-founder, the last year was dedicated to “taking the company out of PowerPoint”: winning over the first big customers and going from three to 50 employees. “The new contribution will take us to the next level in types of partnerships and in scale”.

180º Seguros expects to have 110 employees by the end of this year, thus serving more companies and developing new partnership proposals.

In addition to the eight companies currently served, 180º Seguros has eight more companies in the product development phase and another three in the negotiation phase. These negotiations may involve joint ventures – companies in which the insurtech will invest more and develop different insurance products, in exchange for a stake in the business. The ultimate goal is to reach 1 million insurances sold in 2022.

The potential of embedded finance

180º Seguros participates in the movement of embedded finance. The objective of “embedded finance” companies is for other companies to offer financial services in their operation. Think of a delivery app that also has a digital account offer, for example.

“Companies from different segments are creating from point products to complete ecosystems, which combine financial and non-financial solutions for their customers. Embedded finance is an opportunity that promises to move more than US$ 7.2 trillion by 2030, according to data from Rainmaking and Finnovista consulting firms”, analyzed Bruno Diniz, a specialist in fintechspreviously to the From Zero to Top.

For Diniz, the company will win embedded finance that offer the best combination of cost, technology, variety of financial products, speed of implementation and possibility of customization. And we are still far from a saturated market. “We may see a consolidation process soon, driven by big names in the industry as they capitalize on and look to complement their offerings. But the opportunity for now is very large, and there are many gaps to be filled.”

For 180º Seguros, protection is one of those gaps – and the turmoil of the presidential elections in the country has not changed the company’s expansion plans. insurtech.

“People have to see insurance as something that really helps with their day-to-day tasks, not something full of asterisks and not really used,” says D’Ancona. “We have one deficit insurance companies in the country and regulatory bodies willing to advance in the competition and innovation agenda. The opportunity will continue, regardless of the back-and-forth in politics.”

From Zero to Top

