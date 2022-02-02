Internet reprimands deputy after fake news about vaccine

After a series of lies, netizens criticize deputy Carla Zambelli - (credit: Agência Brasil/Reproduction)


On Twitter, netizens boost the hashtag #ZambelliMentirosa and the subject was among the most commented on this Monday (31/01) and has already surpassed 4 thousand tweets. The virtual movement is a critique of recent publications by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

The bolsonarista released false information about the vaccine against COVID-19. The shared content highlighted titles of three reports that, read in sequence, suggested that a Bayern Munich player developed myocarditis after taking the immunizer.

The information was verified by Projeto Comprova, which concluded that it was a misleading post.

Public money

The deputy traveled to the United States to participate in the National March for Life against abortion, held in Washington, and took advantage of the occasion to go on sightseeing tours and delight in fine dining restaurants.

On social media, she stated that the trip was paid for with her own resources. Pressured by the population, Zambelli admitted, on the 25th, that he used public money to cover the expenses of the trip.

According to information published on the website of the Chamber of Deputies, the trip was an “official mission by Zambelli, between the 19th and 23rd of January” with the aim of “participating in the March for Life event and visiting the American parliament”. The expenses involved the payment of four and a half nights in the amount of R$ 2,431.04 each, totaling R$ 10,939.68.

