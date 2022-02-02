Investors interested in Itapemirim want Piva away from management, says website

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos Airbus A320





In yet another chapter in the history of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos and in its search for investors capable of pulling the company out of the quagmire, the newspaper O Globo says that private equity foreigners are interested in the company. The groups would, in fact, be more interested in the company’s certification and would have said that they could assume the debts, on the condition that Sidnei Piva leaves the management.

According to information from O Globo, there are already advanced conversations with two funds, but no hammer has been beaten so far. According to the journalists who wrote the article, the fund, in addition to assuming the debts, would put together a plan to make operations leaner, different from Piva’s utopian ideas.

Part of the ideas would be the reduction of some routes and destinations, which were operated until last year, and with a smaller number of aircraft, which could gradually increase, in line with the growth of the business. Another point raised would be the change of the company’s name.

As we follow here at AEROIN, since the beginning of the new company, Piva dreamed big and had plans to operate 50 planes this year, in addition to expanding the routes that even included international flights.

However, what was seen was the company suspending its operations with few aircraft, growing debts with suppliers and employees and planes leaving the country. In interviews, Piva talked about a return to mid-February, but what has been seen so far does not indicate that this plan will materialize with the current structure of the company.





